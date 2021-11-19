Toyota SW4 2022 has news and returns to Diamond for R$ 406,790

The Toyota SW4 2022 arrived on the domestic market and brings news in safety, as well as reinforces equipment. Like the Hilux 2022, the SUV with a stringer chassis finally abandoned the 2TR 2.7 Flex engine, which had been offered since time immemorial.

Only diesel, the Toyota SW4 2022 comes with an updated 1GD 2.8 engine with 204 horsepower and 50.9 kgfm that, without a doubt, gives it a much better performance than the previous one and far from the inadequate flex 2.7 engine, which was no longer even good for insure the high price of the SUV.

Speaking of which, SW4 2022 arrives in SRX and Diamond versions, with the first having a choice of five or seven seats, with prices of R$383,290 and R$389,790, respectively. Diamond, with seven seats, returns with a price of R$ 406,790.

On the 2022 line, SW4 adds dual zone air conditioning and 360-degree monitoring. The SUV also has a rear traffic and blind spot alert. In the Toyota Safety Sense package, the front camera now detects pedestrians and cyclists.

With a six-speed automatic transmission, the Toyota SW4 2022 has a limited-slip rear differential as well as a 4×4 reduced-wheel drive system.

The Diamond version, on the other hand, comes back with bicolor paint, new 18-inch alloy wheels and darkened full LED headlights, as well as an updated grille, redesigned bumpers and LED lights.

Inside, it brings a new color scheme on the upholstery and doors, as well as a redesigned speedometer and tachometer, thus giving more exclusivity to the version, which also has a premium sound system.

In its contents, SW4 Diamond adds a wireless cell phone charger, automatic and digital two-zone air conditioning, as well as a trunk opening with foot opening and closing sensor.

Toyota SW4 2022 – Prices

Toyota SW4 Diamond – BRL 406,790

Toyota SW4 SRX 7L – R$ 389,790

Toyota SW4 SRX 5L – BRL 383,290

Toyota SW4 2022 – Photo Gallery