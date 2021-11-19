Toyota SW4 2022 returns Diamond version to Brazil

Toyota presented this Thursday the 2022 lineup of its large SUV SW4. The highlight is the return of the Diamond version at the top of the line. Prices range from R$406,790 on Diamond, to R$389,790 on SRX 7L, to R$383,290 on SRX 5L.

The Diamond version offers a two-tone paint finish, new wheels, new optics, grille, bumpers and LED lights. Inside, we have a new color scheme on the upholstery and doors, as well as distinctive designs on the speedometer and tachometer clocks.

O UOL Cars is now on TikTok! Follow fun videos, releases and trivia about the automotive universe.

From a safety point of view, we have the new 360° vision system, rear cross traffic warning (RCTA) and blind spot warning (BSM). The Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) safety package was given a function to detect pedestrians and cyclists. The new SW4 Diamond maintains the 2.8 liter 1GD diesel engine with 204 horsepower.

Image: Disclosure

Furthermore, the torque increased by 11%, now generating 50.9 kgfm at 2800 rpm.

In the trunk, Toyota included an electrical opening and closing system with a “kick sensor” sensor, which is activated by foot movements on the underside of the vehicle.

Image: Disclosure

The Toyota SW4 has 7 airbags in all its versions: front x2, side x2, curtain x2 and driver’s knee. In addition to the safety systems of the model, stability control (VSC), traction control (TRC), active traction control (A-TRC), descent assistance (DAC), departure assistance (HAC), control trailer oscillation (TSC) and ABS with electronic brake.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our Instagram coverage of UOL Carros.