Travis Scott faces BRL 11 billion lawsuit after tragedy

The lawsuits against Travis Scott over the tragedy of the Astroworld festival – which killed ten people – reached another level. Attorney Thomas Henry, who represents more than 200 alleged victims, has just filed a $2 billion lawsuit (R$11 billion in today’s quote) against the rapper and the event’s organizers.

The lawsuit filed against Travis, Drake Live Nation, NRG Stadium and others alleges that fans were “incited to a frenzy” when the rapper started to perform and started a wave of people towards the main stage, causing the trampling.

“The defendants chose to earn an exorbitant amount of money from this event, so they chose to save, cut costs and put festival attendees at risk,” says the document, according to TMZ information.

Henry’s most recent lawsuit represents 280 claimants and blames the organizers for not taking into account Astroworld’s 2019 security concerns when planning the 2021 release.

In addition, Henry has been following media coverage of the festival, which has shown videos of people climbing platforms during the chaos, begging the organizers to stop the show.

the tragedy

Ten people were trampled to death and others injured at rapper Travis Scott’s concert. It happened on the opening night of the Astroworld music festival, on November 5th.

According to authorities, the crowd began to move towards the front of the stage, causing despair and panic.