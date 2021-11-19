Tubarão attacks a 79-year-old woman in Ubatuba, in the 2nd case just this month

A 79-year-old woman was bitten by a shark in Ubatuba. This is the second confirmed case of attack in the coastal city of São Paulo this month. A study carried out by biologist and shark specialist Otto Bismarck Fazzano Gadig, a professor at Unesp (São Paulo State University), confirmed that the woman – whose identity will be preserved – was bitten by a medium or large shark.

She bathed in Praia Grande, in Ubatuba, on Sunday (14). From the analysis of the bite, the animal was possibly a tiger shark or flat-head, common on the coast of Brazil.

The first recorded case was of a French tourist, in early November, who was attacked by a small or medium-sized shark, resulting in an injury to his right leg. Before this case, the last shark attack in the city was 30 years ago, involving a girl who was accompanying her father on a fishing trip.

The elderly woman was injured in the left leg and, according to witnesses, had to be rushed to the Santa Casa in the city. The wound had at least five perforating agents, which correspond to large teeth with serrated edges, in small number, large size and with significant spacing between their ends, spacing greater than the height of the crown of the teeth. The injury, according to the specialist, resulted in the exposure of the superficial muscles of the calf and microlesions in some of the superficial vessels.

Scheme designed by Otto Gadig shows the points where the shark’s teeth sank into the old woman’s leg. Image: Disclosure/Otto Gadig

“The injury is the result of an active mechanical action of an animate external agent (moving marine animal) and not a passive action of an inanimate external agent (involuntary collision with rock, glass, piece of wood, surfboard, metal, other human artifacts , solid waste or similar)”, informed Gadig. “The piercing and cutting action was not accompanied by great pressure. This is indicated by the fact that the impression of the jaw is clearly incomplete and the tissue affected is superficial.”

In the reconstruction of the attack, carried out through detailed analysis of reports and images, the professor believes that the animal approached the elderly woman from the left side, moving from the deepest part of the sea to the shallows.

The movement that resulted in the wound indicates the first contact with the upper part of the animal’s jaw and the sudden movement of pulling in the opposite direction, causing the skin of the affected limb to be lifted from the inside to the outside. In addition, both the teeth contact points evidenced in a stretch of the lesion’s contour, as well as the microlesions in the blood vessels of the calf’s superficial musculature, show the same direction and direction, reinforcing the unidirectional active mechanical action.

“Based on this set of preliminary observations outlined above, we can conclude that the causative agent of the trauma was a species of medium to large shark, with a rounded head, short snout, proportionately wide mouth, wide, serrated and moderately curved teeth. that refer exclusively to two species. The tiger shark (Galeocerdo Cuvier) and flat-head (Carcharhinus Lucas), inhabitants of the Brazilian coast”.

These animals are, according to the expert, large coastal predators when adults and basically feed on medium-sized fish. They approach coastal regions to fulfill their natural functions and processes, such as feeding and reproduction.

Instituto Argonauta asks for collaboration from public agents

In a statement, the Argonauta Institute for Coastal and Maritime Conservation reported that the number of unprovoked incidents worldwide has grown at a steady pace since 1900, with the number recorded being higher every decade than in the previous one. . And this fact has to do with the greater number of humans inhabiting the planet and frequenting the beaches. In addition, this behavior may be influenced by climate change.

“In recent years, we have noticed a much greater presence of whales in our region than in previous years, perhaps related to the availability of food. With sharks, the same may be happening, although at this time of year, the appearance is a pattern. of some closer species in search of food or to give birth to offspring. This, together with the increase in the frequency of people on the coast during this time of year, contributes to increase the chances of this type of encounter”, explains the president of the institute and director of the Ubatuba Aquarium, Hugo Gallo Neto.

The Institute is now asking public officials who work in emergency rescue and hospital care for victims to record the location of the injuries through photos and videos, as well as provide contact details and authorization for victims, to facilitate the work of researchers.

According to the institute, it is still early to reach conclusions about the behavior of sharks in these attacks, but the technicians believe that people need not stop going to the sea. However, you can take some precautionary measures: