Ubisoft has games with up to 75% off on Black Friday

Black Friday is just around the corner and Ubisoft has already started releasing several games at discounted prices on various platforms.

Games are now available with discounts on PC, while reduced prices arrive on PlayStation and Xbox tomorrow, the 19th. Nintendo Switch users will need to wait a little longer to save on Ubi’s titles, as the promotion reaches the Big platform N on November 24th. Promotional prices are available until December 2nd.

In addition to offering the opportunity to acquire some of the producer’s best-selling titles, such as Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion, with reduced prices, latest games like Far Cry 6 and Riders Republic are also with promotional values.

Check out the list of Ubisoft games with early Black Friday discounts below:

Watch Dogs: Legion (Standard Edition) — 75% off: R$66 for PC and R$70.00 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla (Standard Edition) — 60% off: R$80.00 for PC and R$112.00 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Just Dance 2022 (Standard Edition) — 40% discount: R$143.90.

Riders Republic (Standard Edition) — 40% off: R$149.90 for PC; 33% off: from R$187.50 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Far Cry 6 (Standard Edition) — 33% off: R$165.90 for PC and R$187.50 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

PC gamers can get the games for even lower prices when purchasing the titles through the Ubisoft Store. To receive an additional 20% discount on top of the promotional value, simply use the coupon “BF20” in the Ubi store.