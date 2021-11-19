‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Barbara asks Christian/Renato for forgiveness | come around

🌞 To find out if she was being betrayed, the rich woman called the number she found.
🌞 But Elenice’s fake son (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) will be able to turn the tables on chapter of this friday, 11/19.
🌞 And he will make his wife apologize for having created this whole situation.
'Um Lugar ao Sol': Barbara calls Lara in front of Christian/Renato
📱 When Lara answers the phone, Barbara will pretend to be Christian/Renato’s assistant and asks if she can pass the call.
“I’m sorry, but what would the subject be? Actually, I don’t know any Renato, and… Could it be that you didn’t call the wrong number?”, asked Minas Gerais.
📱 Certain that the husband really doesn’t know the girl, Barbara will hang up regretting it and believe that she committed an injustice by not letting Christian/Renato explain himself.
“Renato, please look at me. Sorry.”
“I was confused, because that note was inside your book. And how you said that name in your sleep….”.
Barbara asks Christian/Renato to forget about the call in 'Um Lugar ao Sol'
📱 In turn, the young man will say that his wife does not believe in his change and that any argument he uses in her defense will be useless.
“Look, do this: cancel. Let’s forget about this note. Forget about this fight”, Barbara will ask, as she tore up the note.
Chistian/Renato doesn't make things easy for Bábara in 'Um Lugar ao Sol'
📱 But Christian/Renato will not seem at all willing to forget so easily and will leave Barbara alone in the hospital room:
“I’m sorry, Barbara, but it’s not like that. You don’t break someone’s arm and then go there and apologize. What’s broken is broken.”
“And we can get, I don’t know, at the most, a patch. But, honestly, even for that: I need some time to think”.
Barbara regretted calling Lara in 'Um Lugar ao Sol'
