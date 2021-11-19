Understand New Guidelines for Aspirin Usage in the US

Seniors without heart disease should not take aspirin every day to prevent a heart attack or stroke, according to a new recommendation by a group of American experts.

Even if ingested in low doses, the risks of acetylsalicylic acid causing bleeding in the digestive tract of people aged 60 and over with this profile are greater than the possible benefits.

In addition to reducing pain, fever and inflammation, aspirin also works against the formation of clots and thrombi, which impair blood circulation. For this reason, it is used to prevent thrombotic events such as stroke.

The change, released by the US preventive health task force in early October, will replace the 2016 recommendations, which called for the drug as a first prevention measure for cardiovascular disease. This usage, however, should not be excluded from all groups.

Younger people, ages 40 to 59, and with a 10% or greater risk of heart and blood vessel disease in the next decade may have benefits, albeit limited, the researchers say. The decision, in these cases, must take into account the patient’s health data, such as blood pressure, cholesterol, obesity, whether there is an increased risk of bleeding and whether people are willing to take the medication daily.

The medication is also beneficial and can be indicated for patients with cardiovascular diseases, with a history of infarction, except when there is contraindication. Despite the disclosure, the guidelines are still not definitive. The task force will await public comments before drafting the final version of the guidelines.

Disease history changes decision

If the patient has already had a heart attack or stroke, the use of the drug can be beneficial in controlling new cases (also called secondary prevention measure), according to the group.

The same goes for people who use the medication under medical supervision and after major cardiac interventions, such as surgery to include stents in the arteries (devices that expand the space for the passage of blood). Before stopping aspirin on your own, it is important to see a specialist.

bowel cancer

Experts also reversed the position on the use of aspirin against colorectal cancer. In 2016, people between 50 and 59 years old received the indication of the drug as a preventive measure against both cardiovascular diseases and this type of cancer.

Upon reviewing the available data, the team highlights that there is insufficient evidence that aspirin reduces the incidence or mortality in these cases. (With information from Einstein Agency)