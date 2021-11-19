Unimed customer will have a referral hospital in Londrina

Unimed Londrina completed 50 years in 2021, but who wins the present is the city. The cooperative is building a hospital, which will initially have 150 beds and will have an area of ​​15,000 m2. The project will be built in an area of ​​more than 100,000 m2, on Avenida dos Expedicionarios, near Jardim Botânico, in the south.

The construction of a new hospital will benefit the city in several ways, in addition to being another service option for Unimed Londrina customers, the space will relieve the city’s other hospitals and employ around 800 people directly.

For Unimed, this is a unique moment that strengthens the cooperative, in addition to generating more work and valuing the medical act. With the hospital’s approval, the Unimed System stands out from the competition, providing more security to customers, members and employees, who trust in a health plan that has tradition, quality and credibility.

According to the president of Unimed Londrina, Dr. Omar Genha Taha, the hospital comes to fill an important gap in the city’s health. “This delivery will benefit all people who live in Londrina and region. We will have a highly qualified hospital and a highly qualified team to serve our customers in the best possible way. There will be 150 more beds in Londrina”, he explains.

The project is in the definition phase and the forecast is that the hospital will be delivered within three years. The investment will be over R$150 million. “For the healthcare area, this is a very important undertaking because it will bring technology and innovation”, complements the president. The construction of the hospital will be monitored by a commission of cooperating physicians from different specialties.

Hospital Unimed Londrina will be another service that makes up the cooperative’s own network. Currently, Unimed Londrina already has a 24-hour Emergency Room, with adult and pediatric care, orthopedic care, wound clinic and equipment for laboratory and imaging tests; a Vaccine Clinic; a Multiprofessional Clinic, with assistance in nutrition, psychology, speech therapy, occupational therapy and physiotherapy; an Oncology and Special Medicines Clinic and a health promotion service – Unimed Saúde, which provides care for patients with chronic diseases, carries out activities with different groups such as: diabetes, nutrition, hypertension, offers courses for pregnant women, monitoring for nursing mothers and others various actions.

