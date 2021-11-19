UOL’s public agrees with Valentina’s elimination

The readers of UOL they agreed on who would be the ninth out of “The 13th Farm”. At dawn today, Valentina Francavilla, former stage assistant of “Programa do Ratinho” (SBT), received the lowest percentage of votes to stay on the RecordTV reality show and said goodbye to the chance to dispute the R$1 prize, 5 million.

The Farm 2021: Who do you want to be on reality?

44.32%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

42.93%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

12.75%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 38042 wishes

In the voting of the UOL, Valentina Francavilla received only 12.75% of the votes to remain in confinement. Aline Mineiro was the most voted by our audience to stay, with 44.32%, and Solange Gomes appeared in second place, with 42.93%.

The vote among fans of the rural reality of our portal indicated that Valentina Francavilla was the participant with the lowest preference to remain in confinement since the opening of the poll. The percentage of votes of the peoa did not pass the house of 15%.

In the official count of the program, Valentina Francavilla ended up leaving the game for having received only 15.38% of the votes. Aline Mineiro was the most voted, with 46.18%, while Solange Gomes was the second most voted by the public, 38.44%.

In all, 38,042 votes were counted in the poll, which measures exclusively the preference of readers of the UOL. It has no scientific sampling value and also does not interfere with the progress of the program.

After the departure of Valentina Francavilla, who deserves to win the reality show?

5.48%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

17.32%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

14.31%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.27%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

7.45%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.85%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

4.05%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

14.58%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

16.51%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

3.78%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

14.39%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Check out all the gardens already formed in the 13th edition of ‘A Fazenda’

A Fazenda 2021: Borel, Liziane and Solange in the first swidden of 'A Fazenda' - Reproduction/Playplus

Liziane came out on the 1st farm

Nego do Borel was nominated by the farmer and the most voted to stay in the game. Liziane Gutierrez, the eliminated, was the most voted in the house and Solange was pulled from the stall.

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho, Arcrebiano and Dayane in the second swidden of 'A Fazenda' - Reproduction/Playplus

Mussunzinho left in the 2nd farm

Mussunzinho was indicated by the farmer and eliminated from the time. With the power of the flames, Bil Araújo received the house’s votes and went to the farm. Dayane Mello was left in the remaining one and was the most voted to stay in the game.

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Erika, Tiago and Dayane in the third farm of 'A Fazenda' - Reproduction/Playplus

Erika left in the third field

Erika Schneider, the knockout of the week, was the most voted for by the house. Tiago Piquilo was left in the remaining one and later was the most voted to continue on the program. Dayane Mello stopped in the field because of the power of the flame.

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo, Aline and Victor in the fourth farm of A Fazenda - Reproduction/Playplus

Victor was the fourth eliminated

Gui Araujo was appointed by the farmer straight to the farm. Aline Mineiro was the most voted in the house and the most voted to continue in the competition. Victor Pecoraro, who was pulled from the stall, left the reality show.

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Lary Bottino is eliminated from the 5th farm - Reproduction/Playplus

Lary was the 5th eliminated

Farm 2021: Lary Bottino is eliminated from the 5th farm

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated - Reproduction/Playplus

Tati was the 6th eliminated

Gui Araújo was nominated by the farmer, Rico the most voted in the house and he pulled Tati from the bay to the garden.

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Erasmo was eliminated from the week - Reproduction/Playplus

Erasmus was the 7th eliminated

Erasmus was pulled from the field, Rico the farmer’s nominee and the most voted to stay in the game.

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo was the eighth eliminated - Reproduction/Playplus

Tiago was the 8th eliminated

Dayane was nominated by the farmer, Sthe the most voted in the house and Tiago was pulled by the stall…

Play/Playplus