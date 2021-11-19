UOL’s public agrees with Valentina’s elimination

The readers of UOL they agreed on who would be the ninth out of “The 13th Farm”. At dawn today, Valentina Francavilla, former stage assistant of “Programa do Ratinho” (SBT), received the lowest percentage of votes to stay on the RecordTV reality show and said goodbye to the chance to dispute the R$1 prize, 5 million.

In the voting of the UOL, Valentina Francavilla received only 12.75% of the votes to remain in confinement. Aline Mineiro was the most voted by our audience to stay, with 44.32%, and Solange Gomes appeared in second place, with 42.93%.

The vote among fans of the rural reality of our portal indicated that Valentina Francavilla was the participant with the lowest preference to remain in confinement since the opening of the poll. The percentage of votes of the peoa did not pass the house of 15%.

In the official count of the program, Valentina Francavilla ended up leaving the game for having received only 15.38% of the votes. Aline Mineiro was the most voted, with 46.18%, while Solange Gomes was the second most voted by the public, 38.44%.

In all, 38,042 votes were counted in the poll, which measures exclusively the preference of readers of the UOL. It has no scientific sampling value and also does not interfere with the progress of the program.

After the departure of Valentina Francavilla, who deserves to win the reality show? 5.48% 17.32% 14.31% 1.27% 7.45% 0.85% 4.05% 14.58% 16.51% 3.78% 14.39% Total of 2592 wishes Validate your vote Incorrect text, please try again.

