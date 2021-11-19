US agency authorizes booster vaccine for all adults | World

The body responsible for making decisions about medicines in the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA, its acronym in English) decided to expand the campaign for the booster dose for the entire country on Friday (19).

At least 10 of the 50 states in the United States had already started to offer a booster.

The policy has not been officially adopted by the US federal government yet because signaling is needed from another agency, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), which has to agree to expand authorization for Pfizer’s vaccines. and Modern to include the possibility that they serve as a booster dose.

If the CDC agrees to this, tens of millions of Americans must be vaccinated before the end of the year.

The booster dose will be valid for all Americans aged at least 18 years who took the last dose at least six months ago.

People who took the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can now take the booster dose.

All three vaccines provide protection and lower the risk of severity or death in the case of Covid-19, but protection against infection has diminished over time.

The government had already authorized the booster dose, but it was only for the most vulnerable groups or the elderly.