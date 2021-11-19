US court acquits 2 convicts of Malcolm X death after 55 years | World

This Thursday (18th), the United States justice acquitted two men sentenced 55 years ago for the death of Malcolm X , leader of a black movement.

Malcolm X, a leading activist from the 1960s, died in front of hundreds of people as he prepared to speak in New York in February 1965. The murderer, Mujahid Abdul Halim, was arrested at the scene.

Two weeks later, they were arrested too Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam — unrelated to the murder. Halim confessed to the crime and even so the two innocent men were sentenced to life in prison.

Aziz and Islam were even released in the 1980s, but the battle for formal absolution has continued since then. Islam died in 2009 and cannot see the sentence being overturned.

“What brought us to court today could never have happened. I am an 83-year-old male victim of the criminal justice system,” Aziz said after Thursday’s ruling.