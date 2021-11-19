US court acquits men convicted of killing Malcolm X

In the United States, justice has acquitted two of the three men convicted of the murder of 1960s activist Malcolm X, after more than 50 years of the crime.

The resignation took place during a hearing this Thursday (18th). New York’s Supreme Administrative Court judge overturned the convictions of Muhammad A. Aziz and the late Khalil Islam.

During the session, the judge said she regrets that the court cannot fully undo the judicial errors in this case and return the years that were lost to the accused.

An investigation that lasted nearly two years and was conducted by the office of public prosecutor Cyrus Vance and the two men’s lawyers found that evidence confirming the two defendants’ innocence, including FBI documents, was withheld at trial.

At 83, Aziz said the events that brought him to court today should never have happened and that they were, and are, the result of an essentially corrupt process. He also said the situation is still very familiar to blacks in 2021.

Malcolm X, one of the most powerful voices in the fight against racism in the United States, was shot dead in February 1965 in New York.

(Published by Evandro Furoni)