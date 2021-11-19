US states investigate Instagram’s impact on children – News

Attorneys general from several states in the United States announced this Thursday (18) the opening of a joint investigation into the Instagram image application and the impact it has on children.

O Meta group (formerly Facebook), Instagram owner, faces one of his most serious reputational crises since a whistleblower leaked thousands of internal documents according to which company executives knew of the harmful potential of their sites, sparking a new push for social media regulation in the United States .

“Facebook, now Meta, has failed to protect young people on its platforms and instead chose to ignore or, in some cases, redouble manipulations that pose a real threat to physical and mental health: exploiting children for profit “Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement.

The investigation aims to “scrupulously examine how this company interacts with young users, identify any illegal practices and put an end to abuses”, he detailed.

It is co-led by representatives, Democrats and Republicans, from the states of California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee and Vermont. The Attorneys General of New York, Colorado and Texas also announced their participation.

In May, attorneys general in 44 states had sent a letter to then-Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg asking him to drop the project to create an Instagram version for under 13s.

Officials cited research showing a correlation between the use of social media and “increased psychological distress and suicidal behavior among young people.” The group abandoned the initiative in September in the face of multiple criticisms.

Weeks later, during an audience dedicated to the impact of Facebook and Instagram on young users, the whistleblower Frances Haugen criticized the methods that lead teenagers to use Instagram in high doses to the point that they often develop forms of addiction.