Use of masks reduces incidence of Covid-19 by 53%, study says

The use of masks proved to be the most effective non-pharmaceutical method of combating Covid-19, which was shown by the first global study that analyzed the social interventions adopted during the pandemic.

According to researchers, facial protection reduces the incidence of infections by 53% while social distancing reduces cases by 25%. The study also points out that hand washing caused the spread to drop by 53% — however, they point out that this number may not represent hand washing alone, but rather a combination of various behaviors, such as avoiding being in crowds.

“Hand washing is likely to be a marker for various protective behaviors, such as crowd avoidance, distancing and wearing masks. Thus, the results of observational studies can best be interpreted as the impact of a bundle of correlated protective behaviors for which individual behaviors are a marker,” said the study authors.

The research, which was published in The BMJ, a leading British medical journal, said it underscores the importance of continuing to put measures, such as avoiding crowds and wearing masks, as vaccination campaigns advance around the world.

The authors highlighted that it was not possible to carry out a more detailed analysis of other measures that were taken during the pandemic, such as quarantine, lockdowns, closing borders, schools and workplaces.

The study gains even more importance at a time when countries around the world are in a race to immunize the population. Around the world, authorities are trying to convince the unvaccinated to receive the protective doses, as they pose a risk for possible new outbreaks of Covid-19, such as those happening around several parts of Europe driven by the Delta variant — and which force a retreat from the previously adopted easing measures. In the Netherlands, for example, a partial lockdown was adopted to contain the escalation of cases.

In Brazil, the city of Rio de Janeiro removed the mandatory use of masks in open environments. Meanwhile, the state of São Paulo is also studying the release of the use of face shields.

According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), deaths from Covid-19 dropped 17% in the Americas last week, and the most populous countries like the United States, Brazil and Colombia are seeing a leveling off in new infections after weeks of trends of decline