Vale (VALE3) and Petrobras (PETR4) will pay R$136 billion

Business

This year, the Ibovespa giants – Vale (VALE3) and Petrobras (PETR4) – will make a record dividend distribution. In accumulated terms, the companies will pay a figure of at least R$136 billion to shareholders.

The survey on dividends was carried out by Economatica at the request of the newspaper Estado de S. Paulo. In the ranking, after the two companies, appear the large banks.

The entire amount of BRL 136 billion will be distributed to a base of more than one million shareholders of the companies, with 850,000 from Petrobras and more than 300 thousand from Valley.

Until the month of September alone, Vale distributed an amount of BRL 73.1 billion in earnings to yours shareholders, adding the remuneration of dividends and Interest on Equity (JCP).

The amount is more than double the R$ 31.5 billion distributed by the state oil company in the same period of time. But despite this, the company still has a new figure before the turn.

After the disclosure of the balance, new ones were announced Petrobras dividends – remuneration of R$ 31.6 billion to be made in December. But, it is worth noting that the company’s main shareholder is the Union.

See list of the biggest profit distributors

In the ranking until September, the Bradesco (BBDC4) appears with BRL 9.3 billion distributed, followed by Santander (SANB11), Itaú (ITUB4) and Bank of Brazil (BBAS3). Check out:

Valley: BRL 73.1 billion Petrobras: BRL 31.5 billion Bradesco: R$9.3 billion Santander: BRL 7 billion Itaú: R$5.8 billion Banco do Brasil: BRL 5.5 billion CSN Mineração (CMIN3): BRL 3.6 billion CSN (CSNA3): BRL 3.2 billion Rede D’Or (RDOR3): R$2.8 billion Itaúsa (ITSA4): R$ 2.5 billion

The Union will receive R$23 billion in dividends from Petrobras

Taking into account the estimate until the month of December – of BRL 63.4 billion – there will be BRL 23.3 billion that should go to the public coffers. The calculation takes into account the share of the share capital held by the National Development Bank, 0 BNDES.

The remaining approximately 850,000 shareholders – 750,000 in Brazil – will receive remuneration of R$ 40.1 billion.

The state-owned company projected higher dividends after the target set in previous months. The administration was targeting gross indebtedness of at most $60 billion.

With the target reached in the third quarter of this year, the state-owned company announces a dividend of R$ 31.6 billion, returning 60% of its free cash flow to shareholders

With a slack in the budget, Vale pays 291,000 CPFs

The mining company has a base of 291,000 individuals, 2,600 legal entities and 2,200 institutional entities – such as pension funds.

With little indebtedness and without major investments in its operation, the company – which is the most relevant for the Ibovespa – has more ‘slack’ to remunerate its shareholder base.

In addition, the company has good results from the rise in iron ore – which reached over US$ 200 in May, and is currently under pressure below US$ 1000.

With that, the company’s shares fall, especially after a quarterly result not so encouraging for some analysts.

“Despite the expectation of a weaker result in 3Q21, after the release of the 3Q21 Production and Sales Report by the company, whose volumes were generally below our forecasts, the figures reported were still below expectations”, says Mary Silva, CNPI analyst at BB Investimentos.

“This performance mainly reflects the deterioration of the scenario for iron ore, which materialized in lower average realized prices for Vale in the period, resulting in lower revenue than in 2Q21, which added to higher production costs, mainly due to the impact high freight and fuel, led to lower operating margins”, he concludes.

Quotes for PETR4 and VALE3

Despite dividends the 2021 YTD performance of both companies is in the red. Vale’s shares dropped 31.8% to a price of R$ 62.33, while Petrobras registered a drop of 8.2% in its preferred shares, with a price of R$ 26.54.