Valentina Francavilla is eliminated from A Fazenda 13 with 15.38% of the votes – A Fazenda 13

The Farm 13 came to an end for Valentina Francavilla! The person was eliminated from the competition on the live program this Thursday (18), with 15.38% of the votes. The actress lost the dispute against Aline Mineiro and Solange Gomes for the preference of the public in a vote held at R7.com.

Formation of the ninth farm

The formation of the ninth Roça took place on Tuesday (16).

Farmer Gui Araújo nominated Aline Mineiro directly to occupy the first stool. Rico Melquiades was the most voted at the headquarters and pulled Dayane Mello to accompany them. Solange Gomes remained in Resta Um and completed the formation of Roça.

With the Power of the Yellow Flame, Dynho Alves saved Dayane from Roça and put Valentina Francavilla in her place. With the Power of the Red Flame in hand, MC Gui immunized Valentina from being banned from the Farmer’s Test.

After that, Solange Gomes vetoed Aline Mineiro from participating in the activity. Valentina, on the other hand, had the chance to win the Hat, but lost the dispute to Rico Melquiades, the new Farmer.

Valentina’s Trajectory in The Farm

At the beginning of the reality show, Valentina caught the attention of pedestrians for always offering a friendly shoulder. Welcoming and affectionate, the outcast was marked by hugs and advice. Excited, she decided to change her hair color and adopted the pink locks.

Valentina’s calm and peaceful manner began to annoy the peons who called her a soap dish several times this season.

Tired of so many judgments, she decided to position herself more in the game and her first attitude was to confront Aline. The actress also argued with Solange and Tiago, but confusion was certain when Rico immunized Mileide to votes instead of choosing her.

To prove that the soap dish version was in the past, Valentina decided to change her hair color to blue. After arguing with all the allies in the game, the peon got even closer to Dayane. The pair became inseparable.

From ally to rival, Valentina Francavilla is the ninth eliminated from the rural reality.

follow up The Farm 13! The reality show airs from Monday to Friday at 10:45 pm; on Saturdays, after the Genesis soap opera, and on Sundays, after the Spectacular Sunday!

sign the PlayPlus and have access to 24-hour broadcast of The Farm 13.