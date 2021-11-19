Valentina Francavilla was knocked out of the week

by

As soon as he went up to headquarters, Aline Mineiro made a suspense at the door and soon after found him singing. Rico Melquiases, his friend and farmer of the week, was the first to give the ex-panicat a hug.

How the field was formed

Gui Araujo, the farmer of the week, nominated a farmer for the third time in this edition and put Aline right on the spot: “The person I’m going to vote for today is for the simple fact that this game is worth a lot of money, and that person who I’m going to indicate I can’t read your game,” he said.

With six votes, Rico Melquiades was the house’s most voted pawn and pulled Dayane Mello straight from the stall to the farm: “The canine snake, sit here, snake,” he said. Solange Gomes is left in the remaining one. With the garden almost formed, it was time for the lamp’s powers to come into action.

Dynho Alves used the yellow power and took Dayane Mello out of the fields. The dancer even tried to put Marina in the hot seat, but his power gave him the right to put someone from headquarters. Thus, the pawn sent Valentina to the farm.

MC Gui won the red power and gave Valentina the chance to take the farmer’s test. Solange then vetoed Aline Mineiro from the race. Rico Melquiades, Valentina Francavilla and Solange Gomes competed in the farmer’s competition.

Rico Melquiades, Solange Gomes and Valentina Francavila faced the farm in a race that required luck, speed and agility. Rico did well, escaped from the fields and is the new farmer.

‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality

The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave the headquarters, asking to leave - Reproduction/Playplus

1 / 11

Medrado: 1st withdrawal

The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave

Play/Playplus

The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 11

Liziane: 1st eliminated

The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 11

Nego do Borel: 1st expelled

A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

4 / 11

Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

5 / 11

Erika Schneider: 3rd out

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination - Reproduction/PlayPlus

6 / 11

Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the farm - Reproduction/Playplus

7 / 11

Lary Bottino: 5th out

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the fifth farm

Play/Playplus

Fazenda 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 11

Tati: 6th out

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh edition of the farm - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 11

Erasmo Viana: 7th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh crop of the edition

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination - Reproduction/PlayPlus

10 / 11

Tiago Piquilo: 8th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla in the ninth farm - Reproduction/Playplus

11 / 11

Valentina: 9th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla on the ninth farm

Play/Playplus

After the departure of Valentina Francavilla, who deserves to win the reality show?

7.03%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

20.03%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

14.19%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.13%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.13%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.06%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.25%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

16.31%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

27.59%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

10.74%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.53%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 754 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.