Valentina Francavilla was knocked out of the week

As soon as he went up to headquarters, Aline Mineiro made a suspense at the door and soon after found him singing. Rico Melquiases, his friend and farmer of the week, was the first to give the ex-panicat a hug.
How the field was formed
Gui Araujo, the farmer of the week, nominated a farmer for the third time in this edition and put Aline right on the spot: “The person I’m going to vote for today is for the simple fact that this game is worth a lot of money, and that person who I’m going to indicate I can’t read your game,” he said.
With six votes, Rico Melquiades was the house’s most voted pawn and pulled Dayane Mello straight from the stall to the farm: “The canine snake, sit here, snake,” he said. Solange Gomes is left in the remaining one. With the garden almost formed, it was time for the lamp’s powers to come into action.
Dynho Alves used the yellow power and took Dayane Mello out of the fields. The dancer even tried to put Marina in the hot seat, but his power gave him the right to put someone from headquarters. Thus, the pawn sent Valentina to the farm.
MC Gui won the red power and gave Valentina the chance to take the farmer’s test. Solange then vetoed Aline Mineiro from the race. Rico Melquiades, Valentina Francavilla and Solange Gomes competed in the farmer’s competition.
Rico Melquiades, Solange Gomes and Valentina Francavila faced the farm in a race that required luck, speed and agility. Rico did well, escaped from the fields and is the new farmer.
‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality
After the departure of Valentina Francavilla, who deserves to win the reality show?
7.03%
20.03%
14.19%
0.13%
0.13%
1.06%
2.25%
16.31%
27.59%
10.74%
0.53%
Total of 754 wishes
Validate your vote
Incorrect text, please try again.