Valentina Francavilla was knocked out of the week

As soon as he went up to headquarters, Aline Mineiro made a suspense at the door and soon after found him singing. Rico Melquiases, his friend and farmer of the week, was the first to give the ex-panicat a hug.

How the field was formed

Gui Araujo, the farmer of the week, nominated a farmer for the third time in this edition and put Aline right on the spot: “The person I’m going to vote for today is for the simple fact that this game is worth a lot of money, and that person who I’m going to indicate I can’t read your game,” he said.

With six votes, Rico Melquiades was the house’s most voted pawn and pulled Dayane Mello straight from the stall to the farm: “The canine snake, sit here, snake,” he said. Solange Gomes is left in the remaining one. With the garden almost formed, it was time for the lamp’s powers to come into action.

Dynho Alves used the yellow power and took Dayane Mello out of the fields. The dancer even tried to put Marina in the hot seat, but his power gave him the right to put someone from headquarters. Thus, the pawn sent Valentina to the farm.

MC Gui won the red power and gave Valentina the chance to take the farmer’s test. Solange then vetoed Aline Mineiro from the race. Rico Melquiades, Valentina Francavilla and Solange Gomes competed in the farmer’s competition.

Rico Melquiades, Solange Gomes and Valentina Francavila faced the farm in a race that required luck, speed and agility. Rico did well, escaped from the fields and is the new farmer.

‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality

1 / 11 Medrado: 1st withdrawal The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave Play/Playplus two / 11 Liziane: 1st eliminated The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program Play/Playplus 3 / 11 Nego do Borel: 1st expelled A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition Play/Playplus 4 / 11 Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm Play/PlayPlus 5 / 11 Erika Schneider: 3rd out The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm Play/PlayPlus 6 / 11 Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination Play/PlayPlus 7 / 11 Lary Bottino: 5th out The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the fifth farm Play/Playplus 8 / 11 Tati: 6th out The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game Play/Playplus 9 / 11 Erasmo Viana: 7th eliminated The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh crop of the edition Play/Playplus 10 / 11 Tiago Piquilo: 8th eliminated The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination Play/PlayPlus 11 / 11 Valentina: 9th eliminated The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla on the ninth farm Play/Playplus