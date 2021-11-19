Valentina reveals to Day that Rico already found the torn jacket

Rico Melquiades’ discovery that his coat was cut is causing a stir in “The 13th Farm”, mainly because he doesn’t know it was Dayane Mello the one responsible for destroying the clothes with a knife.

Valentina Francavilla, who saw the model perform such an act, told the artist that the influencer already knows what happened, as well as Aline Mineiro.

“Rico saw the coat. I didn’t say anything, but on the day she [Aline] saw, knew, i don’t know who it was [..]”, said the ex-stage assistant, revealing the discussion with the ex-panicat shortly after Rico’s discovery.

And then she was saying: ‘Why did you leave?’ and me: ‘I told Day I didn’t agree with that’ and then she started defending Rico and I said: ‘Funny, isn’t it?’ and she: ‘You can’t do that’ and I said: ‘And humiliating people, accusing things, you can do it, right?'”

“Then she said: ‘Yeah, because you always defend’ and I said: ‘Beautiful, I’ll definitely defend. Rico humiliates you and you never said anything. Solange humiliated me and you wear her clothes, you hug her, you know?” declared Valentina.

“Friend, don’t get excited,” Dayane Mello fired. “No, none,” Francavilla agreed.

REMEMBER WHEN RICO FOUND THE RIP IN THE JACKET

And the urban legend of the “jacket stabbed” has had an end – for now! In the late morning of this Wednesday, November 18th, Rico Melquiades found his piece of clothing that was purposely cut by Dayane Mello this week. The coat was “hidden” in one of the kitchen chairs by Valentina Francavilla, who saw her friend Dayane tearing the garment.

When he pulled it out, he saw that there were tears and foam coming out. In disbelief, Rico stared at the outfit for a while. Then he continued with the tasks. He carried the robes into the bedroom and returned to the kitchen to fold the towels.

When the Farmer found the item, Valentina, incidentally, was in the kitchen with Aline Mineiro in the midst of a confused and quick disagreement with the girl. The two were quiet and pretended they didn’t know anything about the coat. Aline, who is close to Rico, came to see what had happened and this made the Italian hide the piece.

“My God! It looks torn on purpose,” said the man from Alagoas, very surprised by what he had just discovered. Valentina continued to look at him, apprehensive but playing dumb. “Is that coat yours?”, she asked, which he confirmed and added: “And it was expensive, right?!”. Where is Bil Araújo at these times, huh?

