Vallourec announces expansion of activities in Brazil | Companies

THE Vallourec , a pipe maker, announced on Wednesday in its quarterly balance sheet that it intends to expand the company’s production capacity in Brazil , reinforcing its activities aimed at the oil and gas industry. The company also announced that it is starting the process of divestment of assets in Germany.

Vallourec is a French company that manufactures pipes, supplying mainly to the oil and gas industry, with great activity in Brazil, with eight industrial facilities in the country.

In addition to the balance sheet and the review of operations, the company also announced a reduction in the forecast of results for the year 2021, amid the drop in iron ore prices, according to analysts at investment bank Jefferies.

Among the projections, the company expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda, its acronym in English) in the lower range between 475 million and 525 million euros. The company also expects negative free cash flow of between €300m and €380m, worse than previous guidance, driven by higher inventories, which is a positive indication of demand in coming quarters, according to Jefferies.

Vallourec reported last night a net loss of 7 million euros for the third quarter of 2021, a drop of 90% compared to the loss achieved in the same period last year of 69 million euros.

Revenue, however, advanced 16% in the same period to 834 million euros, while Ebitda grew 80% to 128 million euros.

According to the company’s report, with the change of production to Brazil, the company expects to obtain 130 million euros in Ebitda on the savings in the processes, in comparison with the units in Germany.

Also with regard to operations in Germany, the company intends to receive proposals until the second quarter of 2022. If it cannot find a buyer, Vallourec will look for alternatives, which include a possible closure.