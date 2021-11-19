Vasco Anticipates Four-Player Vacation, But Leaves Future Open | Vasco



Andrey must not play for Vasco anymore – Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco

Published 11/18/2021 6:49 PM

Rio – Amid the reformulation of the squad and the football department, Vasco decided to anticipate the holidays of Andrey, Léo Jabá, Walber and Zeca, who embezzle the team in the last two rounds of Serie B. The quartet’s permanence, at the end of contract, is uncertain for next year, but the club informed, in an official note, that nothing has yet been defined.

Although Cruzmaltino does not officially confirm and leave the future in the hands of the new management of football, the trend is that the four leave the club at the end of the year. Andrey and Zeca have a contract until December 31st and must not be renewed. Léo Jabá (PAOK-GRE) and Walber (Athletico-PR) are on loan until the same date and everything indicates that they will return to their clubs.

With no chance of accessing the First Division, Vasco only meets the table in the last two rounds of Serie B. This Friday (19), Gigante da Colina faces Remo, in São Januário, and ends the season against Londrina, on that day 28, at the Café Stadium.

Check out Vasco’s official note:

“Considering the various speculations involving the future of the athletes who are part of its professional squad in the 2021 season, Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama clarifies that none of them has had their situation defined so far, whether for permanence, departure or contract renewal.

The Football Department, as everyone knows, is going through a restructuring process, will communicate the situation of each one of them through the official vehicles of the Club, as these negotiations are concluded.

Vasco also informs that athletes Andrey, Léo Jabá, Walber and Zeca will not be available to the technical committee for the remaining matches of the Brazilian Championship, as they had their vacation early this Thursday afternoon (18/11).

The continuity or not of the four players in the Club after the end of the contract, however, will only be defined through the analysis of the professionals who will lead Vasco da Gama’s project throughout the 2022 season”