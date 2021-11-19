Vasco evaluates options for new executive, and name of Botafogo’s director is on Salgado’s table | Vasco

In order to resolve Alexandre Bird’s replacement and define the new football organization chart, the president of Vasco, Jorge Salgado, has on his desk the name of Eduardo Freeland, current executive director of Botafogo. The club plans to fill those gaps later this week. The interest in Freeland was reported by the channel “Fanático Vascaíno”, by journalist Fábio Azevedo, and confirmed by ge .

Freeland is a name that gained strength within Vasco for the reconstruction work it promoted within Botafogo football, at the beginning of the season, seen as a club that would have difficulties to gain access – it obtained it three rounds in advance.

The Vasco board of directors knows Freeland well, as they have always dealt with topics that are of common interest between Vasco and Botafogo, such as club-company, debt refinancing and Serie B, for example.

Freeland, 42, has a long history at Botafogo, especially in positions at the club’s base. His first passage was made between 2008 and 2016, when he was coach, coordinator, technical manager and general manager of the lower categories.

In 2017, he moved to Cruzeiro as football director, but the following year he returned to Botafogo to perform the same role. Months later, he left Alvinegro for Flamengo, where he was hired as base coordinator.

Also in 2018, he was elected president of the Grassroots Football Training Movement (MFFB). After two and a half seasons at Flamengo, he returned to Botafogo in early 2021 to exercise a managerial position in the professional category for the first time.

Botafogo’s football executive since January, Freeland has done a job based on sheet drying and many signings in the planning that has led the club to easy access to Serie A. He recently told people close to him that his goal was to stay in General Severiano, but the Vasco interest had not yet appeared.