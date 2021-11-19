Vegan, Xuxa rebuts controversy involving leather and detonates Mara Maravilha

Xuxa Meneghel decided to open up the game on the criticism it has received because of an advertising campaign it made using leather accessories. Open vegan, the presenter vented.

The controversy began when the photos of a fashion editorial she made for Vogue Brasil last week were released. At the time, the blonde posed with a pair of purple Prada gloves, which cost approximately $1,120.

Netizens, upon noticing the detail, insisted on lowering the firewood on the blonde. “Xuxa is pure hypocrisy”, fired a web user. “This woman is a fake, she says she is vegan but in the dead of night she appears wearing a glove made from the skin of an animal”, pointed another.

In the post comments made by the fan club on the subject, Xuxa explained the reason why she wore the leather gloves, even though she was a vegan.

“Possibly, you might still see me in a publication (not paid, like fashion editorial) using products that might not be vegan, or cruelty free [produtos livres de crueldade, que não realizam testes em animais], because a lot of times when I’m “guest” and it doesn’t pay to wear something, the producers don’t worry about it, since we still don’t have a lot of ‘vegan’ things in the fashion business (yet)”, he vented.

Then she still fired: “But I ALWAYS said that my food is plant-based, my food is vegan. My work and my life do not allow me to be 100% vegan. One day I will do and I will be, therefore, it is extremely bad taste to talk about something that we are still far from achieving, a life without animal exploitation in all professions and in life”.

“I leave my thanks to those who understand that I won’t always make or use what I want, because I’m ‘still’ an artist (and whoever is a real artist knows that). And I leave the tip too, before criticizing, inform yourself. It’s ugly to talk about something you don’t know”, completed the artist, referring to the criticism made by Mara Maravilha.

Fight between presenters

The SBT contractor went back to needling her longtime rival: Xuxa. Upon learning of the latest controversy involving the Queen of the Shorty, she insisted on speaking up.

Quite outspoken, Mara, on Tuesday (16), sent a hint to Sasha’s mother on her Instagram profile – no names mentioned. “With all due respect and admiration to legitimate vegans, I suggest: call the veganist (who is not always 100% suitable for the cause) to repudiate opportunism and total fakery; but ‘The devil wears Prada’ real leather right, my love?“, shot.

“For a good understanding, half a word is enough and masks fall and glass castles also break…. I love animals and you? NOTE: prudent as a snake and gentle as a bird!”, she added, who marked Vogue in the post.