Verstappen dominates TL1 of the Qatar GP. Hamilton finishes 4th

Max Verstappen dominated the 60 minutes of the first free practice in the history of Formula 1 in Qatar. At the end of the morning of Friday (19), in Losail, the Dutchman turned 1min23s723 on his best lap, done with soft tires. The big surprise was the presence of Pierre Gasly, from AlphaTauri — Red Bull’s B team —, in second place, a little better than Valtteri Bottas’ Mercedes, which finished third.

Lewis Hamilton finished in fourth place, 0s786 slower than his big rival in the fight for the title, while Yuki Tsunoda completed the top five list, in a big session for AlphaTauri. Carlos Sainz was sixth fastest, ahead of Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc. Sergio Pérez, with the other Red Bull, was eighth, followed by Esteban Ocon, of Alpine, and McLaren of Lando Norris.

The session took place even in the midst of uncertainty about the FIA’s decision after the Mercedes review request due to the incident between Verstappen and Hamilton on lap 48 of the São Paulo GP, last Sunday.

Formula 1 accelerates this weekend with the debutante GP of Qatar, which will be played at the Losail circuit. Free training 2 is scheduled for 11 am (Brasilia, GMT-3), with live broadcasting on the subscription channel BandSports and the F1 TV Pro streaming service. BIG PRIZE follow all track activities LIVE and in REAL TIME.

The first free practice of Formula 1 in Losail served for all drivers and teams to accumulate as much information as possible about the newest circuit of the World Cup.

Lewis Hamilton, big winner of the São Paulo GP, last Sunday, opened the works in Qatar with a helmet painted with the colors of the rainbow highlighted. It is a protest for the criminalization of homosexuality in the country. On the back of the helmet, instead of the usual ‘Still I Rise’ phrase [Ainda assim me levanto, em tradução livre], Hamilton replaced it with ‘We Stand Together’ [Nos levantamos juntos].

With no time to lose, the riders set off for the opening laps of Friday right at the start of the session. Daniel Ricciardo had a positive first impression of Losail: “It’s fun”.

In the first few minutes, the timesheet had some riders at the top: Ricciardo, Lando Norris, Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen. The Dutchman took the lead with 1min24s855 on hard tires (C1). After 20 minutes, the championship leader had a 0s360 advantage over Norris, with Bottas in third and Hamilton in fourth.

As it is a track with little activity throughout the year, Losail had a very dirty asphalt, which was clear at various times, even when the cars passed through the straight stretch of the pits.

In the final half of the practice, held on time and with very different conditions in relation to the classification and the race, which will take place at night, the pilots wore soft tires, so the times naturally dropped a lot.

At that time, Yuki Tsunoda took the lead, but was soon overtaken by Bottas, who spiked 1min24s194. Verstappen then dropped to third on the timesheets.

But Verstappen repositioned himself in the lead in practice after scoring 1min23s723, also on soft tyres. At that time, Fernando Alonso had his car stopped in Alpine’s pits because of, apparently, a problem with the floor.

The TL1 top-3 at Losail had Verstappen in front, with Bottas second and Hamilton third. Tsunoda was fourth and Charles Leclerc fifth. Norris, the sixth, slowly made his way to the McLaren pits after facing engine problems.

Already on his way to the final minutes of practice, Hamilton managed to set the best time in the second sector, but lost time in the sequence of the lap and, when going over one of the zebras, he scattered debris from his car. In the end, the seven-time champion was unable to improve his mark. Afterwards, the pilot reported problems in the Brit’s W12 and retired to the pits.

Then Tsunoda even put two wheels on the grass as he passed the straight and was just ahead of Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari. And close to the finish line, Pierre Gasly improved his mark well and placed AlphaTauri in second, 0s437 behind Red Bull from Verstappen.

After 60 minutes, Verstappen finished the work of the first free practice in F1 in Qatar in first place, opening the weekend in Losail in the best possible way.

Formula 1 2021, Qatar GP, Losail, free training 1:

1 M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Honda 1:23,723 22 two P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:24,160 +0.437 28 3 V BOOTS Mercedes 1:24,194 +0.471 24 4 L HAMILTON Mercedes 1:24,509 +0.786 21 5 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 1:24.648 +0.925 27 6 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:24,713 +0.990 26 7 C LECLERC Ferrari 1:24,790 +1,067 27 8 S PEREZ Red Bull Honda 1:24,915 +1,192 22 9 AND OCON Alpine Renault 1:24,972 +1,249 23 10 NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:25,215 +1,492 19 11 D RICCIARDO McLaren Mercedes 1:25,291 +1,568 24 12 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:25.328 +1,605 19 13 NO LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:25,688 +1,965 24 14 THE GIOVINAZZI Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:25,757 +2034 23 15 K RÄIKKÖNEN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:25,828 +2,105 25 16 G RUSSELL Williams Mercedes 1:25.871 +2,148 24 17 F ALONSO Alpine Renault 1:25,905 +2,182 21 18 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:26,699 +2,976 21 19 L STROLL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:26,712 +2,989 11 20 N MAZEPIN Haas Ferrari 1:27,500 +3,777 16 Time 107% 1:29,584 +5,861

