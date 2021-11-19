Verstappen-Hamilton case attracts interest from McLaren F1

McLaren was very interested in the stewards’ response to Mercedes’ request for a review of an incident from last weekend’s race due to a penalty Lando Norris received earlier in the season.

The McLaren driver received a five-second penalty at the Austrian GP after stewards judged Sergio Perez “was forced off the track” by the McLaren driver. Perez was trying to pass Norris around a bend at the time.

Last week, Max Verstappen was accused of forcing Lewis Hamilton off the track to prevent his championship rival from overtaking him on the outside. The Mercedes driver was further ahead of his rival at the turn than Perez was compared to Norris in Austria, raising questions about why one incident resulted in a penalty while the other was not even investigated during the race.

Andreas Seidl, team boss at McLaren, remains convinced that Norris was entitled to the line in his incident with Perez, and should not have been penalized.

“Looking at Lando’s case, we definitely have some questions,” Seidl said. “Lando was penalized in Austria for something that, from our point of view, was debatable.”

“We are very interested, but not necessarily today’s decision, the result of today’s investigation is again a different story, a different process, but more like understanding what Michael (Masi, FIA racing director) is going to tell the drivers at briefing,” he said, before learning of the FIA ​​decision on Verstappen-Hamilton, which has now been released.

“Because I think whatever the outcome is, it will definitely change the riders’ approach to certain maneuvers on the track. That’s why it’s interesting to clarify.”

Seidl believes that the differences between the escape areas in the corners should not influence the decision on penalties. Verstappen and Hamilton went to an asphalt area and quickly returned to the track, while Perez went to a gravel pit, losing more time.

“Consequences shouldn’t necessarily be part of the decision-making process,” Seidl said. “Again, for me, the Lando case is, to be honest, a completely different case. It wasn’t his fault, so it’s not even comparable to what happened last weekend. He was in the race line, he was in the front with his car. And so, for me, it’s normal in a race that the guy on the outside line at some point has to open the curve, because there’s no room.”

“It’s different from being pushed out. That’s why we were wondering at the time we got the penalty, that’s why we’re wondering, do things like we saw last weekend get analyzed. That’s why I think it’s important to clarify this,” he said.

If stewards took into account the consequences of incidents, it could lead pilots to exaggerate the disadvantage they experience in some incidents as a result of third-party movements, Seidl said.

“It’s an impossible task to get into this thing of consequences, because then you can end up forcing people to show it as a consequence and artificial things can happen, like drivers going to the graveyard when they don’t necessarily need to go, just to make sure the penalty is applied, etc. For me, you only have to look at the incident that happens on the track”, concluded.