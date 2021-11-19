Via launches “Casas Bahia laboratory” and shows its vision of the future of physical stores

Casas Bahia Megastore (Disclosure)

SAO PAULO – A space of 9,000 square meters appears on Marginal Tietê, in São Paulo. looks like a shopping center: it has a slide, a space for online games, a track for bicycles and scooters, a small cinema, a wine bar, a cafeteria, a bookstore and services such as technical assistance and a beauty salon. In fact, this is the newest Casas Bahia store, which belongs to Via (VIIA3).

THE megastore – a common Casas Bahia store for large cities has around 2,000 square meters – shows how the national retail giant sees the future of the sector. Despite the accelerated digitalization due to the social isolation of the pandemic, Via bets on the power of cement and brick spaces.

But these stores won’t be like they used to be, and not just because they look like shopping center. THE megastore it will be an innovation laboratory for Via, which serves 97 million customers through brands such as Casas Bahia and Ponto. Via will first test ways for consumers to spend more time in the store, with the typical entertainment of the shopping malls and product testing initiatives. Through technologies such as heat map and geolocation, the retailer will also see which products consumers are most looking at and send personalized promotions. Finally, it will have spaces for withdrawing purchases made in e-commerce and for creating digital accounts banQi, the company’s financial services arm.

“On the market today, this store is the most phygital [união entre físico e digital]”, Roberto Fulcherberguer, CEO of Via, said at a press conference. The executive reinforced that there is a two-year effort to promote “digitalization with humanization” – Fulcherberguer took over as CEO in June 2019. megastore started in January of this year, remodeling a space that used to belong to Ponto.

The opening comes at a time of mixed spirits. On the one hand, there is a movement of vaccinated people returning to the streets and end-of-year shopping is close at hand, with dates like Black Friday and Christmas. On the other hand, the economic slowdown and the deterioration of Brazilians’ purchasing power are playing against retail, physical or digital.

Physical store: entertainment and experimentation

The first strategy that will be tested by the megastore is to be a center of entertainment and free additional services. The idea is that physical spaces go from transactional to experimental: consumers spend more time in the store and, therefore, are more convinced about buying products.

On the entertainment front, the megastore it has a space for children, a track for bicycles and scooters, a small movie theater, an arena with computers and video games and a space for making selfies and videos. by model store in store (store that operates inside another store), also has a kitchen gourmet for events by Whirpool (Brastemp and Consul), a cafeteria by Casa Bauducco, a bar by Wine, a small bookstore by Companhia das Letras and a beauty salon by Studio Soneda.

Other spaces are dedicated to trying out the products purchased at Casas Bahia. Brands such as Britânia, Electrolux, Mondial, LG, Samsung and Whirpool created spaces decorated with their products, demonstrating how they would work in a residential environment. There are salespeople who specialize in these brands, trained to provide more consultative sales.

There are also dedicated places for the products purchased to be complemented: those who buy hair dye can apply it for free at Studio Soneda, or those who buy a cell phone or computer will have a dedicated space for technical assistance when installing a program or passing data from one device to another.

Technology within the physical store

In addition to entertainment and experimentation, Via is also testing several technologies or common strategies in e-commerce within its megastore.

Consumers are greeted by a robot and can scan a QR Code to download a store’s geolocation service. Just type in the name of a product and a voice similar to the Waze traffic app guides consumers through megastore. The application also allows you to find 21 stickers around the store, which can be exchanged for a gift. This is the first gamification experience inside a Casas Bahia store, according to Fulcherberguer, and could be turned into a “discount hunt” soon.

Cameras installed inside the stores will also make a heat map. It will be possible to visualize in which sector the consumer spent the most time looking at products and sending pushes of personalized promotions. Via emphasizes that the technology complies with the General Data Protection Law (LGPD), collecting information anonymously. These features will be incorporated into the Casas Bahia application, which will facilitate the granting of data and improve contacts, including pushes of products that the consumer had abandoned in e-commerce.

In addition to its own application, Via also bets on contacts via WhatsApp messenger. Sellers will not only carry machines to facilitate shopping, but also smartphones. All products have a QR Code, which you can now scan to your purchase screen. Sellers help consumers enter purchase data – and keep the cell phone number for later promotion contacts. The idea is that the consumer feels more confident because he has already met the seller in person. In the same wave of passing security, the megastore will have a kiosk dedicated to creating digital banQi accounts.

The store is also testing a more relevant display of products that are not from Casas Bahia, but from sellers of its marketplace online. Products of ten sellers are being displayed rotationally in the unit, such as musical instruments and suitcases. The Via currently has 108 thousand sellers registered in your marketplace and an infinite shelf of 30 million items for sale in e-commerce.

“By validating this sales model, there will be a great complement to this strategy in our stores, which already have some products from sellers to have logistical benefits. But we don’t have a product target for sellers in the physical units. The optimal assortment will be defined by heat map and data science,” said Fulcherberguer.

Finally, the megastore it has a point in common with all the other stores on Via: it serves as a center to pick up purchases made over the internet and for last-mile deliveries (last mile). The difference is that the products can be removed in their own cabinets (lockers). According to the company, the consumer can go to the megastore including to withdraw products that were not purchased at Casas Bahia, such as medicines.

Integration with e-commerce is fundamental: Via closed the third quarter of this year with 60% of sales going through online. At the same time, physical experience also fuels the outcome. According to Via’s third-quarter balance sheet, a customer who buys through multiple channels has an average spend twice as much as a single-channel customer, and twice the frequency of purchases.

“In the third quarter, BRL 2 billion in GMV [volume bruto de mercadorias] came through the seller online. He is physically in the store, but interacts with customers on his cell phone. Is this sale physical or digital? It becomes increasingly difficult to separate what GMV is offline and what is GMV online. In a little while, we are going to stop this at the company and talk only about GMV”, said the CEO.

According to Fulcherberguer, all approved innovations may be taken to around 1,000 Via stores. There is still no expectation of opening other stores in the same format as Marginal Tietê. Via does not disclose the investment specifically for the creation of megastore. “But we are calm about the return. It is a store that also adds in terms of image, customer relationship and innovation laboratory”.

Via will accumulate 110 physical stores opened only in 2021. The company closed another 100 stores, but Fulcherberguer says that the pandemic was not the reason. “We closed because many were even on the same street. It wasn’t because of a change in the physical store expansion plan,” said Fulcherberguer.

Expectations for Black Friday

O InfoMoney he has already explained in a previous article that a scenario of high interest rates, economic slowdown, fiscal risk and discouraging signs of a recovery caused the actions of retailers, in particular e-commerce companies, to register a sharp drop on the Stock Exchange.

About Black Friday, a shopping event that takes place on November 26, XP analysts point out: “We keep our cautious vision for the e-commerce segment”. The Brazilian Electronic Commerce Association (ABComm), on the other hand, is optimistic and projects a movement of R$ 6.38 billion just in the 24 hours of the 26th. positive due to the digital acceleration caused by the pandemic.

Via (VIIA3), in the accumulated result for 2021 until the session on Wednesday (17), its shares had a drop of 65%, the biggest drop on the Ibovespa. “Inflation has brought new price bases, and the discounts we are applying are on these new bases,” said the CEO.

Even so, Fulcherberguer said he was “with the highest possible expectation” for Via’s Black Friday sales. “We have the differential of offering installment plans in physical and digital channels. Our Black Friday has already started, and so far we are pleased with the performance. We are prepared to have an excellent Black Friday – and to have this store full”. THE megastore it will be open 24 hours from the 26th to the 27th of November.

