Via (VIIA3) opens the Casas Bahia megastore, with an eye on Black Friday

Business

This Friday (19), Via (VIIA3) opens its megastore of Bahia Houses at Marginal Tietê, in São Paulo (SP). With 9,000 square meters of sales area, the unit is four times larger than the biggest stores of the brand, which have an average of around 2,000 square meters each.

Strategically open days before the sexta-feira Negra, the model store seeks, according to Via, to attract customers by “offering a series of interactive experiences that go beyond shopping”. According to the Via CEO, Roberto Fulcherberger, the company is testing new ways to engage with the customer and deepen contact with the brand.

“In a world where everything is so digital, we want to humanize the shopping experience. What works in this new store, we will extend to other units”, says Fulcherberguer at an event to present the megastore.

This new Casas Bahia unit took two years to be ready. it was a point store, little busy. According to the CEO, the transformation and the final result of the store are the consecration of all the work done by the company, since the change of directors, in 2019.

“We started our rebranding at the beginning of 2020. We evolved our mascot, worked on our brands, changed positions and now we have enshrined this entire process with this Casas Bahia megastore”, the CEO told the SUNO News.

During Black Friday, the Marginal Tietê unit will work 24 hours a day, with promotions, credit offers by banQi and all available interactivities. Via’s expectation is for capacity.

Fulcherberguer guarantees that the company has stock, promotions, logistics ready and is in full swing for the day of mega promotions.

Omnichannel of Casas Bahia Megastore

The Casas Bahia megastore puts into practice the entire concept of omnichannel spread by Via. The unit is a physical store, a reference for online stores, a last mile distribution center and will also have a drive thru to pick up digital purchases, in addition to the Click and Remove locker on site.

In other units, Casas Bahia sellers already sell online and in person. In this store, the concept continues and expands, as customers in person can point their cell phone and complete the purchase by means of a QR Code, in the physical store. The sale will be assigned to a salesperson, who will remain available in person and online to serve that customer, even after sales.

In this third quarter, and Fulcherberger account that R$ 2 billion of sales were completed by online sellers, but this can also be attributed to digital sellers.

“In a while we won’t talk about online or physical sales, only GMV (gross volume of merchandise), because it will be very complex to separate one modality from the other, everything is interconnected”, he says.

| Not only are sellers here and there: now the sellers (marketplace sellers) are also present in the physical store. Ten sellers were selected to exhibit their products at the model store. There are partnerships with musical instrument sellers and suitcase sellers, for example.

“It’s one of the tests we’re doing here. If it is proven that there is adherence of products, we will expand to other stores and bring in new exhibitors”, said the Via CEO.

Via partners

There are several tests that the company is doing in the store and partnerships with large companies is another one: nnames how LG, Brastemp, Sonedo and wine can be found in the various stands spread around the Casas Bahia megastore.

Each of these partnerships has the mission of expanding customer experiences. At Wine, for example, customers can taste wines and eat at the restaurant. At Soneda, in addition to purchasing beauty products, visitors will be able to rely on the beauty service, depending on the product.

“Let’s say a customer comes here and buys a hair dye. She can go up to Soneda’s beauty studio and apply, if she wants to – without paying extra for it”, he says. Marcelo Ubriaco, director of operations at Via.

The space also has an intimate cinema, game arena, children’s playground, an exclusive space for architects, consultants for technology questions, a selfie booth, among other interactive experiences.

Via says that it delivers all of this with the objective of “deepening the relationship with the customer”, emphasizes Roberto Fulcherberguer. And he adds: “We want this megastore Bahia Houses be one of the destinations of São Paulo, a reference”.