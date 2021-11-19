Vitória do Ceará in the Classic-Rei was Grandpa’s biggest since 1994; see routs of the clash – Play

The 4-0 rout of the Ceará before the strength, on this Wednesday (17), entered the history of the confrontation. In the 15th duel for the Series A, Alvinegro de Porangabuçu reached the 9th victory, extending the historic advantage.

However, the dominance in the game symbolizes another milestone: Grandpa has not beaten Leão by four goals difference since August 28, 1994, 27 years ago, when they thrashed their rival by 5-1 in Serie B at the time.

The elastic result in front of the biggest Tricolor consolidated the ascent of Ceará under the command of Tiago Nunes. In addition, the triumph put a “paddle of lime” in the tough elimination suffered in the 3rd phase of the Copa do Brasil, in August of this year.

The rout by Serie A also entered the list of greatest routs of the King Classic in the 21st century. For the national competition, the record belongs to Ceará, with the victory conquered this Wednesday.

(11/17/2021) – Fortaleza 0 x 4 Ceará (Series A)

(10/06/2021) – Ceará 0 x 3 Fortaleza (Brazil Cup)

(05/05/2013) – Fortaleza 0 x 3 Ceará (Campeonato Cearense)

(19/03/2006) – Fortaleza 4 x 0 Ceará (Campeonato Cearense)

(01/28/2006) – Ceará 3 x 6 Fortaleza (Campeonato Cearense)

(13/03/2005) – Fortaleza 3 x 0 Ceará (Campeonato Cearense)