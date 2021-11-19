Vitória is eliminated by Botafogo-PB and is out of the 2022 Northeast Cup

The dream of the fifth championship will not be fulfilled in 2022. Owner of four titles, Vitória is out of the Northeast Cup next year. On Thursday night (18), the Lion lost to Botafogo-PB on penalties and missed the spot in the regional tournament.

Instead of a red-black player becoming established in Barradão, a reserve from Botafogo-PB stole the show in the final chapters of the clash. On the bench until extra time, goalkeeper Paulo Gianezini put on the gloves at the very end of regulation time, when the 2-2 scoreboard sent the decision to penalties. He defended the charge from Renan Luís and even converted the classification.

As the first leg had ended in a 1-1 draw in João Pessoa, the new draw took the dispute to penalties. In that order, they converted Raul Prata, Manoel, Thalisson Kelven, David and Wallace to Vitória. For Botafogo-PB, Sávio, Esquerdinha, Cleyton, Tsunami and Welton Felipe scored. In the alternate kick, Renan Luís hit and Paulo Gianezini defended. Afterwards, Belo’s own goalkeeper charged, scored 6×5 and guaranteed the classification of the Paraiba team.

At regular time, Vitória and Botafogo-PB went to the field with very different proposals. Quite worried about marking, the team from Paraíba was closed and bet only on counterattacks. The opponent’s scheme initially hampered Vitória’s work, which had more possession, but bumped into the block and couldn’t produce, until Raul Prata showed great skill and opened the scoring in the 28th minute. With a new context, Leão took advantage of the excitement and extended the score three minutes later with Fernando Neto.

In the second half, the postures were reversed. Vitória came back from half-time apathetic, faltered and let the opponent tie a game that seemed resolved. Propositive, Botafogo needed four minutes to equal the score. Decreased at 18 with Willian Machado and left everything equal at 22, with a goal scored by Welton Felipe after goalkeeper Lucas Arcanjo failed.

The game

The first dangerous move of the match was carried out by Botafogo-PB. Welton received it near the entrance to the area, hit the ticket and gave work to goalkeeper Lucas Arcanjo, who got the better of the throw after jumping and making a good save. Victoria responded with David. No. 9 headed after Roberto’s cross on the left, but sent it out.

The crimson-negro goal was played on the right side of the field. On minute 28, Fabinho served Raul Prata and the right flank was effective. He mastered the round one, slashed and kicked hard with his left hand. Open score in Barradão: 1×0.

The fan was still celebrating when Vitória extended the score in the 31st minute. In a rehearsed move, Bruno Oliveira crossed from the right and Fernando Neto, inside the area, headed. The ball deflected on the defensive midfielder Pablo and ended up in the back of the net: 2×0.

Needing to reverse the result or at least tie the game to take the decision to penalties, Botafogo-PB went up in the second half. Welton’s kick went up too much and went over the crossbar, but on minute 18 the team from Paraíba hit the target. Esquerdinha, who had just left the bench, took a corner kick as he went, Willian Machado went up and, with his head, dropped the score: 2×1.

After the crash, Vitória tried to respond with Eduardo, who filled his foot outside the area, but missed the goal. Botafogo-PB found the way to the goal again. The tie of the visiting team was computed at 22 minutes. Remember Lefty? The move once again started with him. With freedom, he sent a bomb from outside the area and saw Lucas Arcanjo defend unsteadily. The red-black goalkeeper failed to rebound and Welton didn’t forgive: 2×2. The result took the decision to penalties.

next game

Vitória will return to the field on Monday (22), at 6 pm, when they turn the key to dispute the penultimate round of the Brazilian Series B, against CRB, at the Rei Pelé stadium, in Maceió. With 40 points, the rubro-negro occupies the 18th place and fights against relegation to the third national division.

DATASHEET

Vitória 2×2 Botafogo-PB – Northeast Pre-Cup

Victory: Lucas Arcanjo, Raul Prata, Wallace, Thalisson Kelven and Roberto (Renan Luís); João Pedro, Fernando Neto (Manoel), Eduardo (Cedric) and Bruno Oliveira (Alisson Santos); Fabinho (Soares) and David and Marcinho. Technician: Wagner Lopes.

Botafogo-PB: Lucas Ferreira (Paulo Gianezini), Sávio, Daniel Felipe, Willian Machado and Tsunami; Tinga (Amaral), Pablo and Juninho (Left); Welton Felipe, Éderson (Cleyton) and Luã (Marcos Aurélio). Technician: Gerson Gusmao.

Stadium: Barradão

Goal: Raul Prata, at 28 minutes, and Fernando Neto, at 31, of the 1st time; Willian Machado, at 18 minutes, and Welton Felipe, at 22, in the 2nd half

Yellow card: Edward and Lefty

Public: 3,596 paying

Income: BRL 36,192.00

Arbitration: Fábio Augusto Santos Sá Junior, Rodrigo Guimarães Pereira and Wendel Augusto Lino de Jesus Melo (Trio de SE).