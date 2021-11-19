Volante do Flamengo posted an emblematic photo and vent after victory over Corinthians

João Gomes, from Flamengo, vented on social media after the 1-0 victory of Rubro-Negro over Corinthians, last Wednesday, in the Campeonato Brasileiro

the steering wheel João Gomes, of Flamengo, he vented on social media after the 1-0 victory for Rubro-Negro over Corinthians, last Wednesday, for the Brazilian Championship.

The spawn of the Flamengo base started the duel against Timão, played 90 minutes and got very emotional.

In his hammocks, Gomes posted a photo lying on top of Fla’s shield at Maracanã and said that he had always dreamed of making his debut in the crowded stadium.

It is worth remembering that when João arrived at the professional in 2020, the stands were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flamengo players celebrate victory over Corinthians Gilvan de Souza/Flemish

“Only God knows how difficult this period was without playing, but always with faith that God would surprise me. Yesterday was my debut with the full Maracanã, something I’ve always dreamed of. A special night that will stay in my memory forever. Thank you very much, Jesus,” he wrote.

Amid Flamengo’s marathon games, João Gomes had plenty of chances in the 2021 season.

It currently registers 40 matches for the team from Gávea, with two goals and two assists.

Since the end of August, however, the young man couldn’t play a good sequence of games, which can happen in this final stretch of Brasileirão.