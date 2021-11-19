Warner Announces MultiVersus, Smash Bros Style Fighting Game

Ready for Sausage vs Wonder Woman?

imagine the Bugs down the slat in Superman, or Batman taking a whim from Tom and Jerry. This is the proposal of MultiVersus, new game of Warner Bros. Games and developed by Player First Games. The fighting game works the same as Super Smash Bros. with Arena battles with more than two characters facing each other.

Each of the characters will have unique moves according to your own abilities. This makes me imagine that Tom & Jerry has a very high potential, given the crazy things they come up with in the cartoon. The characters are:

batman

Super man

Long leg

Finn (Time of Adventure)

Jake (Adventure Time)

Harlequin

Arya Stark (Game of Thrones)

Garnet (Steven Universe)

Steven (Steven Universe)

Sausage (Scooby-Doo)

Wonder Woman

Tom & Jerry

Reindog (original character)

Like every fighting game currently, MultiVersus will arrive offering few fighters, but it has already been promised that more will be added. Warner owns, in addition to owning, a vast collection of famous characters. Can you imagine characters from Mortal Kombat, Lord of the Rings, Looney Tunes, Matrix, among several, facing each other. Outside the massive collection of DC heroes and villains.



– Continues after advertising –

MultiVersus will have modes up to 2v2 coop, solo and each for himself in up to four players. The game will have online matches and will be cross-platform. There are a lot of Super Smash Bros.-style games out there, but something Tony Huynh, the game’s director, said in the video is important: “Our cast is made up of some of the most recognizable characters.” This guarantees originality to the game compared to several existing ones.

The title is expected to arrive in next year for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC and it will be free. You can already imagine that skins and characters will be paid, as it usually works in this type of game. But something that cannot be missing is the original dub in PT-BR. Virtually all the characters present have well-known voices and it would be really nice to hear them when playing. “What’s that old man” can’t miss.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Warner Bros. game