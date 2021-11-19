We tested the new WhatsApp app for PC; see what changes

This week, the first images of the new WhatsApp application for Windows were discovered, this one based on the Universal Windows Platform (UWP). Shortly thereafter, the app was found in the Microsoft Store catalog and, to understand what’s next, the Canaltech ran after to show what changes in this new version of the messenger.

You can notice differences in the app right away: it opens much faster than the stable and traditional version of WhatsApp. This difference was predictable, however, as the new app leverages a set of APIs created by Microsoft for app development for Win 10 and Win 11, the UWP.

Novo WhatsApp is very different from the popular PC application and still has evident issues (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

The first time it is opened, the app requires the user to log in via QR code — just like in other versions of the messenger for PC. From the mobile application, it is necessary to enter “Connected devices” to read the image with the camera and start using it.

In this sense, the new app starts early: logging in to multiple devices already works here — that is, you can exchange messages even if your cell phone has no internet connection. This new feature took a long time to reach the traditional WhatsApp Desktop app, but it makes sense to be on board with the new app right away, considering that everyone can use it freely today.

New look and unique functions

The face of WhatsApp UWP is very different from the desktop app we are used to. The app’s colors, fonts and various elements embrace the Windows 11 look, with rounded corners, transparency effects and several other details in that sense.

Conversations, contacts and messages are in their usual place, but everything seems “under construction” (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

Messenger animations are also different, now much better for the PC. The appearance of the Settings menu and details about groups and contacts has also been reworked — and in practice they are more elegant and intuitive than the previous version, without taking up too much space in the window.

The “Drawing” function is one of the new features of this version. In it, testers access a whiteboard with basic functionality to make an image — it’s like Paint, but much leaner. There’s no way to attach images or fine-tune things too much, but one-click upload makes things easier for anyone looking to send just a freshly made scribble.

On the mouse and keyboard, the drawing tool is just for making some doodles (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

Another important addition is the improved context menu in the PC application. As with the desktop version of Telegram, for example, instead of presenting the application’s functions in an arrow positioned in the corner of each message balloon, the options appear when you click with the right mouse button on the content.

This way, it’s much easier and more intuitive to find options like forward, reply, favorite or delete — something that makes a lot of sense for computer use.

The context menu changes if the click is on a message and presents functions that are already inserted in the app (Capture: Douglas Ciriaco/Canaltech)

However, not everything is perfect…

the defects of now

It’s an application in the experimental phase and you can’t even find it in the Microsoft Store using the normal search — but CT makes your life easier and shows the way for you to download the new WhatsApp from the Microsoft Store. From login to first message, everything works fine, but you don’t even have to delve into the app to notice that there’s a lot to do.

Contact details take up less screen space and can also have custom sounds for notifications (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

Among the absences, the following can be highlighted:

There’s no full support for stickers — you can see them, but don’t send them to anyone or consult the catalog itself;

Taking pictures with PC camera is not supported;

There is no way to send contacts;

There is no section to check the statuses (Instagram-style temporary posts) of the saved contacts;

New conversation archiving is not available;

Privacy options are still pretty basic;

Picture-in-Picture is not supported;

Favorite messages are unavailable;

Dark mode is not supported.

Using the app in its current state is not a good experience, so it’s worth not even considering migrating completely. Despite being in beta phase, WhatsApp UWP still needs a lot of refinement and, considering the amount of backlog, it can take a long time until everything is in order.

Should improve with time

However, that’s exactly what this period is for: testing and implementing new things. It’s likely that the most important features of the messenger will be present as soon as WhatsApp releases the app to everyone, so you can’t conclude that the new app “is bad, period” — it’s all under construction, and you can see that he should get better.

Despite the pending issues, the redesign of the application is also the chance for WhatsApp to re-evaluate the features of the PC application and create something even better, with functions that were not thought of before. The possibility of hiding the chat column, making room for custom wallpapers (or perhaps themes), including a sticker generator are some of the options — but the sky’s the limit, just be interested in continuing to improve the service.

For now, there is no forecast for a large-scale release.