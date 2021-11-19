”We will remember you always”

During Anitta’s tribute, images of Marília Mendonça were shown on the screen

Anitta (28) honored the eternal queen of suffering, Marília Mendonça (1995 – 2021), at the Latin Grammy 2021 last Thursday night, the 18th.

The singer, who is part of the awards Academy, spoke how much her heart is hurting with the loss of her friend. While Anitta spoke, photos of Marília were displayed on the screen at the event.

– With an emotional video, Maraisa celebrates the nomination of the Employers’ album at the Latin Grammy

“Just now we lost a great artist from my country. Marilia Mendonça became one of the most beloved singer-songwriters in Brazil from a very young age”, he said. Then Anitta talked about mahara (33) and marisa (33): “Marilia, along with Maiara and Maraisa, was nominated tonight. My heart aches that she isn’t here. Everyone we know knows you were a great, generous soul and friend to everyone.”, amended.

“We will remember you today, tomorrow and always. Viva Marilia Mendonça”, closed Anitta.

It is worth noting that in 2017, Marília was nominated for a Grammy for the first time. In 2019, she won with the album ‘Todos os Cantos’.

In a strapless dress, Anitta appears stunning and oozes elegance at the Latin Grammy

Anitta bet on a look full of elegance for the Latin Grammy 2021! To be present at the musical event, which took place in Las Vegas (USA), the funkeira bet on a stunning strapless dress.

Check out:





Last accessed: 19 Nov 2021 – 12:40:00 (404554).