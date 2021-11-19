what to expect for stock exchange and exchange in Brazil this Thursday By Investing.com



By Jessica Bahia Melo

Investing.com – Amidst uncertainty about the PEC dos Precatório and speeches by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes about the revision of the spending ceiling being “defensible”, it operated with a 0.30% increase at 9:40 am. The rose 0.27%, quoted at R$ 5.5442

In the United States, the advance was 0.25%, while the increase was 0.11% and the increase was 0.51%.

Brazil recorded on Wednesday 373 new deaths from Covid-19, which brought the total number of fatal victims of the disease in the country to 611,851, informed the Ministry of Health. 11,977 new cases of coronavirus were also recorded, with the total number of infections confirmed in the country advancing to 21,977,661, added the folder.

News of the day

Inflation – The Ministry of Economy updated the expectation for the main economic indicators. Expect an inflation of 9.7% for this year, close to market estimates. For economic activity growth, the forecast is 5.1%, proving more optimistic than economists’ expectations. Previous estimates were up 5.3% for 8.7% for . Guedes said on Wednesday that the biggest problem for 2022 will be inflation, not growth.

Payroll exemption – The CCJ of the Chamber of Deputies approved the extension of the tax exemption for the 17 sectors that employ the most in the country. Now, the bill will be sent to the Senate.

IGP-M – In the second preview of November, the indicator rose 0.76%, according to the FGV. In the same reading as in October, the indicator contracted by 0.03%

Precatory – The economy minister highlighted this Wednesday that the removal of court orders from the spending ceiling would be a mistake, as it could lead to debt disruption.

Spending ceiling – However, Guedes also said that the revision of the rule that limits the growth of public spending is “technically defensible”. For the minister, there is a lack of synchrony between the rule and the indicators that correct government spending.

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – The president returns from Doha, Qatar, to Brasília

Paulo Guedes – The Minister of Economy holds an audience with representatives of The Economist; meeting with the Attorney General of the National Treasury, Ricardo Soriano; meeting with the Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Esteves Colnago and participating in an event commemorating 29 years of the Secretariat for Economic Policy.

Campos Neto – The president of the BCB participates in a meeting with Francois Villeroy de Galhau, Governor and Member of the Board of the BIS, to discuss institutional matters. It also participates in the first session of the meeting of the Central Bank’s Financial Stability Committee (Comef).

corporate news

Nubank – While it has yet to carry out its IPO, fintech has announced a partnership with FIFA to be the official supporter of the Qatar 2022 World Cup for South America.

Federal Savings Bank – Caixa announced this Thursday morning (18th) a net profit of R$3.207 billion in the third quarter of 2021, which represents a growth of 69.7% compared to the same period in 2020.

Braskem (SA:) and Cosan (SA:) – The companies have joined forces to explore opportunities in source chemicals renewable, according to the Economic Value.

Eletrobras (SA:) – The federal government wants the company’s privatization in the first half of the year, as possible market volatility with the elections could affect a share offering.

good harvest seeds (SA:) – In a record result, the company’s net income reached BRL 88 million in the quarter, an increase of 227.7% compared to the same period last year.

Unipar (SA:) – The company should invest around R$ 100 million to expand the production of chlorine and caustic soda at the Santo André (SP) plant

Petrobras (SA:) – The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) stated that he defends the use of dividends from Petrobras to contain fuel prices.

Being Educational (SA:) – The company will distribute interim dividends in the amount of R$15.893 million, or R$0.123 per share. The payment of dividends is due on December 10th.

JBS (SA:) – JBS will enter the cultured protein market after acquiring BioTech Foods. The project involves R$100 million

BRB – The company will pay dividends of R$55 million, or R$0.14 per common share and R$0.16 per preferred share, in addition to interest on equity of R$17 million. Payment made on December 9th.

Hypera (SA:) – The company said on Wednesday (17) that it sold the portfolio in Colombia and Mexico to Eurofarma for US$ 51.6 million.

Miter (SA:) – The company also announced on Wednesday that it had signed a memorandum of understanding for the development of real estate projects with Lucio Empreendimentos e Participações.

Vitru (NASDAQ:) – Listed on , the parent company of Uniasselvi College reported adjusted net income of BRL 13.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 37.8% over the same period in 2020.

Petroreconcavo (SA:) – The production of presented fall of 2.3% in October compared to September, according to a document sent to the market this Wednesday (17). Compared to the same period last year, there was a drop of 0.8%.