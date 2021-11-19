whatever decision, FIA interferes in the title fight

Onboard camera shows movement by Max Verstappen over Lewis Hamilton at the São Paulo GP (Photo: F1/Reproduction)

All angles of the controversial dispute between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in Brazil (Video: Formula 1)

There is simply no more correct decision to be taken by the FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation) regarding the incident involving Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, in the fateful turn 4, lap 48, of the São Paulo GP, played last weekend. This Thursday (18), the sport’s governing body decided to postpone for another day the decision to review the investigation itself, which absolved the Dutchman on Sunday for having spread the car on top of his rival, which made both of them leave. well of the stroke. And the fact of delaying (once more) a verdict suggests that there is an element of insecurity, a confusion that could have serious consequences in the future.

The truth is, the FIA ​​can postpone as long as it likes, the punishment tramway has passed. There is no way out for the entity not to leave the case very scorched. No matter what happens, decide what you decide, the stewards will interfere in the title fight and/or set a dangerous precedent. And the pilots have noticed that – all the pilots.

What was seen on Thursday, the eve of the start of activities in Qatar, was a general discontent among the competitors who spoke about the matter. Much more than Verstappen and even Hamilton, names like Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and Pierre Gasly called for action and challenged the FIA ​​team with regard to the lack of consistency in decisions.

Max Verstappen knocked Lewis Hamilton off the track at Descent do Lago (Photo: Reproduction)

“You always have to adapt to each situation, to each decision of the commissioners. As soon as I heard that Max wasn’t punished in Austria [em 2019], I went to Silverstone and changed my stance. I think it’s the same for every driver, they’re all going to walk within the limits of what’s allowed. And that’s what I’ll do if these things are released”, said Leclerc, recalling the dispute he had with the Dutchman in the final part of the Austrian stage, when he was leading the race.

“Austria was a different situation and we were able to run a little harder, which I thought was good for Formula 1, for the show, as well as this current situation. I’ll leave it to the stewards and see what they think. But what is allowed, I want to know as a pilot, is the only thing that interests me. If this is allowed, then overtaking on the outside will be very difficult. But, yes, regardless of the situation, I will adapt my riding”, he continued.

To understand how this situation became unsustainable, it is necessary to go back to Sunday. More than not having punished Verstappen, the FIA ​​is in trouble when its director of events, Michael Masi, admits that he did not get the images of the Dutchman’s on-board at the time of the dispute. Yes, just the most conclusive camera. Yes, precisely from the championship leader. Yes, just at the time the race could have been decided.

With the loophole there, Mercedes appealed the decision as soon as the on-board was released and asked for a review of Verstappen’s non-punishment, which would be judged on Thursday. In Qatar, new meetings with Red Bull and Mercedes, new investigations and one more delay: decision only on Friday, that is, on the day the track activities start. The stewards in Losail met with colleagues who worked at the GP in Interlagos, as well as key members of each of the teams involved. It took two meetings.

Now there is no longer any right or wrong in history and, perhaps, no less worse for the FIA’s image. If he acquits Verstappen again, he will pick a fight not only with Hamilton and Mercedes, but with a large part of the grid, which does not understand how the commissioners could have missed a bid so similar to others that have been punished in recent times. Hence the position of Leclerc and the others is well understood. If anything can be done, it better be clear to everyone. It’s fair.

And ok, actually absolving doesn’t seem the best, but then it punishes how then? Four days after the race, it would be totally absurd to interfere in the championship like this, since any increase in Max’s final time in Brazil would make the Dutchman lose at least second position to Valtteri Bottas, without even the #33 having had the possibility of take the extra seconds on the arm.

Lewis Hamilton declined to go into details about the incident, but says he has an opinion on the dispute (Photo: AFP)

Punishment on the grid in Qatar? It would possibly be the most logical solution in case of a sporting sanction applied to the Red Bull driver, but, in any case, it is also a type of interference in the championship, since Verstappen would lose positions in the classification and, moreover, in a clue that no one knows.

Another scenario, still of non-punishment. It’s another interference, as Hamilton ended up off the track due to the opponent’s action. How is it? The Mercedes boss’ complaints speak for themselves. “I’ve always been very diplomatic in the way I say things. But diplomacy ended today”, shot Toto Wolff after the GP in São Paulo.

This all shows the snooker pool in which an FIA is just rolling around to make a decision that, by no means, will please everyone. Incidentally, that will hardly please most. There is no longer any right or wrong, it remains for the entity to understand how to reduce the damages in its final decision.

