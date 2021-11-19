What’s behind the Verstappen vs Hamilton bid review

The Formula 1 championship was marked from the beginning by several fights off the track, and this has intensified in the final stretch, with the balance between leader Max Verstappen, 14 points ahead of Lewis Hamilton, and also between his teams – a Mercedes lead the constructors’ championship 11 points ahead of Red Bull. And this background helps to understand why the German team decided to ask for a review of the bid between Verstappen and Hamilton despite having won the São Paulo GP. And why a decision on the case took so long.

The move came on lap 48 at Interlagos: Hamilton tried to pass Verstappen on the outside and the Dutchman, on the inside, couldn’t make the corners. The two ended up in the exhaust area, continued in the race and ten laps later Hamilton repeated the maneuver, overcame his rival and won, starting 10th after suffering two penalties over the weekend.

Mercedes’ appeal takes into account the fact that the stewards did not have at their disposal, when they decided that the bid should not even be investigated, the onboard camera in Verstappen’s car, which would indicate that he did not attempt to turn. After hours meeting on Thursday, the commissioners of the São Paulo GP did not reach a conclusion and will meet again this Friday. This, just to decide whether to accept the new evidence to reopen the case.

In the background, Red Bull is questioning Mercedes’ rear wing, saying that the main blade slides when the car reaches a certain speed (which would be 260 km/h), losing efficiency and allowing the car to offer less resistance to air. Red Bull has been trying for weeks to understand why the Mercedes pick up speed in the final part of the straight.

Even in the first half of the championship, they suspected that Mercedes was using some cooling system to increase the engine’s efficiency, but the FIA ​​found nothing irregular in the power unit. From then on, they started looking for something aerodynamic in the car to explain this increase in the straight speed of the rivals’ car, which was a negative point and ended up becoming, throughout the season, the great weapon of Hamilton and Mercedes, even more so now that the Englishman has a new combustion engine, starting at the São Paulo GP.

It is within this context that Mercedes’ questioning about the Interlagos bid can be seen only as a way of putting pressure on rivals, in the same way that they are being pressured by this technical issue.

Backstage fights started even before the season

Red Bull officials drink coffee in the paddock during Verstappen hearing Image: Fabio Seixas/UOL

Even because, it was like this the whole year. Mercedes has already questioned the Red Bull’s rear wing, which stopped flexing so much after the FIA ​​toughened the tests after the French GP. Soon after, there was a change in the pit stop rule, also targeting Red Bull, which had an automatic system between the pistol and the traffic light that frees the pilots. Now this has to be done manually.

Red Bull itself has already asked for a right of review, for the bid that generated the accident of Max Verstappen in the GP of Great Britain. At the time, Hamilton had already been punished with 10s during the race, but the team wanted something bigger. The request was denied at the next stage in Hungary.

Going back a little further, the rule changes for this year were never fully accepted by Mercedes, which now speaks more openly about what happened just over 12 months ago. They believe that when the FIA ​​chose to make changes precisely to the floor, near the rear wheels, to slow the cars down, it was actually aiming to its advantage. That’s because Mercedes and Aston Martin have a completely different philosophy, and generated a lot of aerodynamic pressure in this part of the car. This change has a lot to do with the greater balance of this year’s championship.

More recently, Mercedes has complained a lot about the permission given to Red Bull to reinforce its rear wing structure even when the car was under a closed park regime at the Mexico City GP. The scolding got even bigger after the following weekend Hamilton had to start last in the sprint because his rear wing was uneven. And this irregularity, which was millimetric, also had to do with a structural problem in the wing, as proved by the team and attested by the FIA.

With three races to go, two of which on circuits unknown to F1 – the first this weekend in Qatar and the second on a new track in Saudi Arabia – the two championships are now completely open. Which means this shouldn’t be the last fight we’ll see backstage.