WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram have instability this Friday afternoon – 11/19/2021

If you needed to open WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram this Friday afternoon (19th), and things weren’t working as they should, be aware that all three applications are experiencing instability. Consulted by Tilt, Meta (the company that controls the three platforms) said it is checking what is happening.

Around 2 pm (GMT), the website DownDetector, which gathers notices of problems in apps and services, started to register an increase in complaints related to WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.

About WhatsApp, some people reported that the app did not load properly and that the web version of the app stopped working for a while. As for Instagram, the complaints are of problems loading stories and images. As for Facebook, there have been people saying that the session with the app was lost (forcing a new login) to people reporting that the social network page did not open.

Screenshot from DownDetector website shows increase in WhatsApp crash notifications around 14:00 Image: Reproduction

Despite the increase in instability warnings, the extent of the problem is not yet known. Newspaper sites in India and the United Kingdom reported failures to access the platforms.

On Twitter, some Brazilian users posted posts indicating instability at just around 2pm.

Whatsapp is out again? — Sad with Timzão (@otimfernandes) November 19, 2021

Guys, is whatsapp and instagram out to anyone? Not sending any image here — vilardinho (@vilardileonardo) November 19, 2021