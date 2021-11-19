WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook show instability this Friday | Technology

Users around the world reported difficulties to view posts on Facebook and Instagram and to send messages on WhatsApp this Friday (19), around 14:00.

The failure lasted about 40 minutes and was not widespread – some people were able to use the services during the period.

The three applications belong to Meta, a name that replaced Facebook Inc. and is now used to refer to the brand responsible for the company’s products.

The Downdetector website, which gathers reports of instability, even showed more than 700 complaints for WhatsApp at 14:00:

2 out of 3 WhatsApp had high failure notifications this Friday (19) — Photo: Replay/DownDetector WhatsApp had high failure notifications this Friday (19) — Photo: Replay/DownDetector

Instagram, in turn, reached more than 400 reports of instability:

3 out of 3 Instagram had high failure notifications this Friday (19) — Photo: Replay/DownDetector Instagram was high in crash notifications this Friday (19) — Photo: Playback/DownDetector

O g1 searched Meta and had no return until the last update of this article.

The instability comes just over a month after a global crash that prevented access for more than 6 hours to apps controlled by the company.