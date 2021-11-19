when is it possible to withdraw the amount deposited in the account? check out

You profits from the Employment Compensation Fund – FGTS, in 2020, generated a distribution of R$ 8.12 billion for workers with active and inactive accounts this year. Caixa has already made the deposit in all accounts and transferred the equivalent to 96% of all the profit collected, based on the 1.86% index.

In this way, the amount is credited to the citizen’s account according to the amounts outstanding on the accounts. These amounts were distributed proportionally according to the balance that the worker had in the account. Thus, those who had more than one account received the amount according to the balance in each one of them.

THE profit sharing it does not mean that the worker can withdraw this balance or amount. The rules provided for in Provisional Measure 889/2019 still remain. Check the situations that allow the withdrawal of all or part of the balance from the FGTS accounts:

Withdrawal-termination (when the worker is dismissed without just cause);

Withdrawal-birthday (when the worker chooses to withdraw part of the amount on his/her birthday);

Retirement (when the individual reaches retirement period);

Persons aged 70 years and over;

In the event of the holder’s death (the family can withdraw the FGTS amount);

In case of serious or chronic diseases (this modality includes dependents, and among the diseases are HIV, Cancer, malignant neoplasm, among others);

Contract terminated due to the extinction of the respective company;

Upon termination of a contract after the pre-determined period;

In cases of contract termination due to force majeure or reciprocity;

Persons with three full and uninterrupted years outside the FGTS regime;

Linked accounts with no deposit credit for more than three years and the employee’s leave of absence until July 13, 1990;

For use in home ownership;

Individual worker who was suspended within a period of 90 days or more;

For settlement or repayment of financing debts;

In cases of emergency situations caused by natural disasters where the worker’s area of ​​residence will be damaged or harmed;

When the death of the individual employer or domestic employer occurs and even when the employment contract is declared null and void.

How to check the amounts of deposited profits

There are some channels that make it possible to consult the value of the FGTS profit deposited in the workers’ accounts.

Reiterating that the value is presented only for the client to carry out the query.

Application

Through the FGTS application, you can check the balance and amounts credited to your accounts, if there is more than one.

The app is available in Android and iOS versions and can be downloaded from your app store for free. After downloading it, just login. If not, it is necessary to create a record.

site

Through the website, it is also possible to consult the FGTS balance, and the information will be the same as the application for login.

Caixa’s website provides the function of consultations not only for the FGTS but also for other services, such as salary bonuses, for example.

internet banking

Those who use Caixa’s Internet Banking application can also access the FGTS balance and, thus, consult the statement with the amount that was credited referring to profits.

Telephone

Caixa Econômica also offers some telephone channels for people who do not have an affinity with the internet or who simply prefer this channel.

The service numbers are as follows: 3004-1104 (in capitals and metropolitan regions) and 0800-726-0104 (in other regions).