Who is Affonso Celso Pastore, Moro’s economic adviser

Economist Affonso Celso Pastore, 82, former president of the Central Bank between 1983 and 1985, was announced by former minister Sergio Moro (Podemos) as his “adviser” on macroeconomic issues in the presidential race in 2022. “He is one of the best names of the country,” said the former judge about Pastore in an interview with the program Conversa com Bial, on TV Globo. Recently, the economist released the book “Erros do Past, Solutions for the Future – The legacy of Brazilian economic policies in the 20th century”.

To the newspaper Valor, Pastore told that he is still in the initial stages of talking to Moro, and that he does not have a “clear vision” of how things will progress. But you want to contribute in some way. “I’m going to convey to him what I think about economics,” he said.

In the same interview, the economist said that he bets on three main pillars to improve the Brazilian economy: 1) a macroeconomic framework capable of guaranteeing stability; 2) advancement of the reform agenda, especially the tax one, accompanied by trade liberalization; and 3) income distribution and combating poverty.

“Brazil needs a macro framework that allows stability, a set of fiscal rules that allows a fiscal anchor along with the independence of the Central Bank, in order, in essence, to comply with the budget constraint, with all the flexibility that this may have, but that allows for a predictable and stable economy,” he told Valor.

Affonso Pastore is critical of the work of the current Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, who he referred to as “cheerleader” (cheerleader) de Bolsonaro. “There is no economic policy, therefore we have no Economy Minister. He is at heart a propagandist for the Bolsonaro government. It is being a piece on President Bolsonaro’s political chessboard. It is not a piece that fits into the board on which a game must be played and reforms that increase the efficiency of the Brazilian economy must be produced,” said the economist to UOL.

Pastore is equally critical of Bolsonaro’s management of the pandemic and analyzes the current political scenario as “very serious”. According to him, the country managed to “overcome” the pandemic only thanks to the sufficiency of the Unified Health System (SUS) and vaccines.

Affonso Pastore’s public career

Doctor in economics from the Faculty of Economics at USP (FEA-USP), in his public career, in addition to presiding over BC, Pastore was part of the team of former secretary of Finance of the State of São Paulo Antônio Delfim Netto, in 1966, and later he was secretary of the Finance Affairs of the same state. The following year, he joined Delfim’s team of advisors when he became finance minister.

He was also at the head of the FEA and held positions at the Institute for Applied Economic Research (Ipea) and at the Institute for Economic Research (Ipe), International Monetary Fund (IMF), at the Inter-American Committee of the Alliance for Progress (Ciap), Fundação Instituto of Economic Research (Fipe) and others.

Currently, the economist is a partner in a macroeconomics consultancy, one of the leaders of the Public Policy Debate Center (CDPP) and maintains a column in the newspaper O Estado de São Paulo.

Below, check out some of Pastore’s opinions on the Brazilian economy, published in recent interviews:

Inflation, interest rate, GDP

In Pastore’s perspective, the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022 will be “mediocre”, accompanied by a high rate of unemployment. Against this, he claims that the only way is to raise interest rates, as the Central Bank has been doing in recent months.

“The rise in interest rates should decelerate growth, so that the perspective is a year of 2022 with very low growth, with a high unemployment rate,” he told Poder360.

Reforms and privatizations

Pastore is critical of the slow pace of economic reforms under the Bolsonaro government. The tax reform model that is being discussed in Congress, as it tries to correct defects, generates even bigger ones and, therefore, the proposal should not be approved, he says. The difficulty of the Guedes administration in advancing the reforms was also criticized by Moro. The former judge said they “never arrive” and, when they do, “are sloppy”.

In the tax sphere, the economist sees a reform of taxes on goods and services as essential, together with the opening of the Brazilian economy to international trade. “Brazil continues to be an extremely closed economy, and this inhibits the growth of productivity and innovations”, he says.

For him, one of the difficulties in advancing the reform and privatization agenda stems from the very “centralized” management of Guedes, which, in his opinion, is only “on promises”. “[O ministro da Economia] was successful back there, with the Social Security reform, that was very important. Labor reform was approved [no governo Temer], which is also important, but the administrative reform has not progressed”

pandemic and vaccine

Compared to Brazil, the international community, in general, had much better reactions both from a health and economic point of view during the Covid-19 pandemic, in the opinion of Affonso Pastore.

He points out two main issues that aggravated the scenario: the problems already present in the country and the interruption of the reform agenda during the pandemic. “Brazil is lagging behind, because it already had many economic problems and, with the pandemic, it was lost. We interrupted the reform agenda, which could be an important step in the economy,” he said.

“Europe, for example, did better, it respected human life much more than we did. When it had to induce social withdrawal, it didn’t hesitate. Saving lives is a government obligation. It was like that in the United States, Australia, Korea, Japan, China,” he said. What allowed Brazil to “overcome” the coronavirus pandemic, in his view, were the SUS and vaccines.

Bolsonaro and Guedes Management

The current political scenario is seen as serious by the economist who must accompany Moro in the presidential race. He criticizes Bolsonaro’s combative profile and says that the president of the Republic “does not show any appreciation for democracy”. In particular, Pastore cites the feud between the Executive and the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

“The way Bolsonaro governs is to create friction within society. It has created friction with institutions such as the Supreme Court, which had an extraordinary severity. If it weren’t for that letter of retraction, I don’t know where we would have gone. The president, in all public demonstrations , shows that he has no appreciation for democracy and democratic institutions. The political situation in Brazil is very serious,” he told UOL.

“Government, for me, is a ‘non-government’, that’s the best way to define it,” the economist said when questioned by Power 360. “There is no doubt that there is a Bolsonaro effect in the crisis. If it had one. effective government from an economic point of view, and that it had coalesced with parties within Congress in the name of a program, not in the name of a function of blocking the impeachment process, which is what happened with the Centrão, I have no doubt that the government would be much more effective in fighting the pandemic and in economic adjustment. The cost that society would be paying would be much lower,” he said to the vehicle.

Poverty, minimum income and court orders

In indirect reference to the Auxílio Brasil program, launched by the government to replace Bolsa Família, Pastore said that it is possible to carry it out without breaching the spending ceiling — the country’s main fiscal anchor — and criticized what he sees as supposed motivation of the Executive with the program, that is, transferring resources in exchange for votes. The payment of the benefit began on November 17th — about 14.5 families were covered, according to the government.

“I will never fight an aid program for those who are in poverty. A democratic and solid country cannot live with these differences, we have to do something,” he told UOL. “But the motivation for the program to be created is to assist unassisted people. My degree of goodwill towards the government, however, tells me that it will do this because each citizen of this program has one vote.”

Along the same lines, the economist told Power 360 that the current government “does not show a tendency to meet this type of objective”, referring to socioeconomic assistance to the vulnerable. “An income distribution program would be extremely welcome, but it would have to be focused on reaching the most disadvantaged people in society, not focused on transferring resources to those with votes,” he said.

In recent public statements, Moro, best known for issues such as combating corruption and public safety, emphasized the need to end poverty in the country and, like Pastore, defended that it is possible to do so without breaking the spending ceiling and hurting the fiscal responsibility.

One of the first actions to be taken by him should he reach the presidency will be the creation of a “task force to eradicate poverty”. The former minister believes it is possible to create a joint effort to fight poverty, using employees and specialists from the existing structures.

As for the R$ 89.1 billion in court orders — debts that can no longer be appealed — of the Union for 2022, Pastore says that Guedes “didn’t do his homework” and that he “invented” not knowing the amount. The Economy Minister, in fact, has stated that the debts fell “curiously” and like a “meteor” in the lap of the Union. “This is Mr. Paulo Guedes’ mistake,” he said.