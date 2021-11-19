Who is Guilherme Mussi, deputy and Marina Ruy Barbosa’s new boyfriend

A federal deputy for São Paulo for ten years and a business administrator, Marina Ruy Barbosa’s new boyfriend, Guilherme Mussi, has a history of relationships with other famous people — including Rebeca Abravanel, daughter of Silvio Santos — and should leave politics soon .

Member of the PP, the deputy has already warned that he will not be a candidate for any political office in the 2022 elections. The declaration came in July, amid controversy when he voted yes to the Budget Guidelines Law directly from Cannes, where he accompanied his girlfriend at the festival of cinema. The “catch” of the couple together in France came unexpectedly, in the background of a photo of actress Nina Dobrev.

With Guilherme Mussi’s distancing from politics, the couple should soon circulate more and more freely. The actress only officially assumed the relationship yesterday, when for the first time she posted a photo next to the deputy in the stories function of her Instagram.

Before, in September, she had also shared a photo of her boyfriend, but much more discreet, as he appeared from behind. According to columnist Fábia Oliveira, the two would be together since January of this year, when Marina Ruy Barbosa confirmed the end of her marriage to Alexandre Negrão.

10.25.2021 – Marina Ruy Barbosa and Guilherme Mussi disembark together at Congonhas airport, in São Paulo. Image: Lucas Ramos / AgNews

Controversies

In 2016, the deputy voted in favor of the impeachment process of then president Dilma Rousseff (PT). The following year, in August 2017, Guilherme Mussi voted against the process that called for the opening of an investigation by then president Michel Temer. In 2018, his party, PP, supported Jair Bolsonaro’s candidacy and remains one of the current president’s allies.

In 2019, Guilherme Mussi was marked as one of the parliamentarians who most missed plenary sessions in the Chamber of Deputies. According to a survey by the Congress in Focus, the progressive had 29 absences that year, 5 of them unexcused.

In 2020, another controversy, this time involving the pandemic. A neighbor of the deputy filed a lawsuit in court after he held four parties during the period. The decision was favorable to the woman and the judge prohibited the deputy from promoting noisy events at his house, in São Paulo, while the Covid-19 pandemic lasted, under penalty of a fine of R$50,000 to R$500,000 per infraction.

This year, the Chamber website shows that Guilherme Mussi had 13 unexcused absences and one excused absence. The federal deputy’s salary is R$33,763 gross and he has 23 employees in his office.

marriage and romances

Wedding of Rebeca Abravanel with Guilherme Mussi, in 2015 Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Guilherme Mussi is 39 years old, 13 years older than Marina Ruy Barbosa, and has already been married twice. In 2008 he married Luciana Tranchesi, daughter of Eliana Tranchesi (who died in 2012) and Daslu’s heiress. They even got married on the terrace of the luxury boutique. The couple broke up after a year. Afterwards, Mussi dated the presenter Carol Magalhães, granddaughter of ACM.

In 2014, Guilherme Mussi engaged in an affair with Rebeca Abravanel, daughter of Silvio Santos, and the two married quietly in August 2015. The separation came shortly after, in April 2016. Marina Ruy Barbosa is, therefore, the fourth girlfriend famous federal deputy.

old acquaintances

Both Marina Ruy Barbosa’s ex-husband, pilot Alexandre Negrão, and her current boyfriend are part of elite families in São Paulo. Xande is a friend of Eduardo Mussi, Guilherme’s brother. When they were still married, Marina and Xande were even godparents at Eduardo’s wedding to the influencer Maysa Marques, who died in a plane crash in 2019.

Marina is also friends with Anna Bertozzi, sister of Guilherme Mussi, and called the model and businesswoman “wedge” in an Instagram comment in June of this year.