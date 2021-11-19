WHO lights warning sign: mortality from covid-19 rises in Europe – 11/17/2021 – News

A report released today (17) by the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates a 5% increase in deaths associated with covid-19 in Europe, during the last week. In America, deaths caused by the new coronavirus fell by 3%.

Laurent Gillieron/Reuters/Agenzia Brasil Director General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom

In the Western Pacific, a region that includes China, deaths associated with the disease fell by 5%, while in the Eastern Mediterranean the fall was 14%. In South and East Asia, including India, covid-19 fatalities increased by 1%. Africa saw cases rise by 3%.

WHO calculations result from the notifications it receives from different countries.

Worldwide, in the last week there were 50,000 additional deaths, a number that has stabilized. As for infections, they grew 8% in Europe and America, while they fell 33% in Africa.

On the Old Continent, the incidence of cases per 100,000 inhabitants (230) was higher than in any other region. America had an incidence of 74 infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

In the period analyzed by the WHO, the United States, Russia, Germany, United Kingdom and Turkey had the highest numbers of cases of infection by the new coronavirus.

Covid-19, a disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, identified nearly two years ago in Wuhan, central China, has claimed more than 5.1 million deaths. The number of infections across the planet rose, in 23 months, to 252 million.

Germany

The covid-19 situation in Germany is dramatic, Chancellor Angela Merkel said this Wednesday, calling for an effort to distribute booster doses more quickly and calling on those who do not believe in vaccination to change their minds. The Robert Koch Institute reported today that confirmed cases have increased by 52.82,000 as the fourth wave of the pandemic gathers steam in Europe. “It’s not too late to opt for a first vaccine,” Merkel told a congress of German city mayors. “Everyone who is vaccinated protects himself and protects others. And if enough people are vaccinated, this is the way out for the pandemic,” he added. For Angela Merkel, a “national effort” is needed to achieve a mass distribution of booster doses of vaccines against covid-19, since the protection offered by immunizers begins to decrease six months after the application of the second dose.

Brazil Agency