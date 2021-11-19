Who receives the Bolsa Família can contract CAIXA Tem Credit?

In September, Caixa announced its newest and most controversial microcredit program, Crédito Caixa Tem. Therefore, the app must provide a loan between R$300 and R$1 thousand. But beware: the interest offered in the new financing line is higher than those practiced in the market. As it is a new product on the market, many people who receive Bolsa Família are questioning whether they can apply for Caixa Tem credit. Find out the answer below.

Did I mess up my name, lose my credit cards?

How to repay Caixa Tem’s loan?

Cash Credit Has

The Caixa Tem loan has an interest rate of 3.99% per month and gives the user up to 24 months to pay it back. According to the Central Bank’s Monetary and Credit Statistics report, the average rate for the banking system is 1.45% per month; on the other hand, general personal credit bears interest at 2.42% per month.

Caixa Tem’s new loan line comes at a time when emergency aid is nearing its end. Furthermore, the government did not find a solution to support Auxílio Brasil, the new social program that should incorporate part of the Brazilians who will be without emergency assistance.

Caixa Tem credit can be contracted by cell phone and is available to 100 million people who have a social savings account opened by the institution to pay emergency aid. In addition, those who do not yet have an account in the app can also apply for a loan. For this, however, you need to register in the app.

Do Bolsa Família beneficiaries have access?

According to the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, Bolsa Família beneficiaries should not have access to the loan. In short, Caixa justifies that this is due to legal and technical issues, such as the transformation of the social savings account into a digital account. Beneficiaries of other programs can take the loan if the institution approves them in the cadastral analysis.

According to Caixa, when applying for credit, the account changes from Caixa Social Digital to Poupança Digital+. Therefore, the registration update process at Caixa Tem, necessary to take out the loan, automatically cancels the Bolsa Família card. Therefore, it is not possible to receive the benefit and access the credit. Finally, Guimarães mentions that “people who are going to receive (emergency) assistance will not have this credit. Why? Because they are unable to pay”.

Anyway, did you like the article?

So follow us on Youtube channel and on our social networks, such as the Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. So, you’ll follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Cassiano Correia/shutterstock.com