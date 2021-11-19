Why Arrascaeta trains with protection at Flamengo and lights up a warning sign for his presence in the Libertadores final

Uruguayan midfielder works to be ready for the final in 9 days between Flamengo and Palmeiras

Arrascaeta is the great question mark of the Flamengo for the end of Libertadores Conmebol against palm trees, on November 27th, game that you follow on FOX Sports and by ESPN on Star+, at 5 pm. And the week will be decisive for the Uruguayan.

This Thursday, the shirt 14 appeared on the lawn doing exercises with a ball. With his boots on, Arrascaeta performed game moves and cheered up the red-blacks for being on the pitch.

After the video released by Flamengo on social networks, it was noticeable that Arrascaeta used a protection on his right thigh, a place that took him out of combat for over a month. The elastic bandage is used to give the athlete safety during the exercises.

It is worth remembering that Arrascaeta has not played for Flamengo since October 3rd. On the 8th, after playing for Uruguay, he was diagnosed with a grade 2 muscle injury in the anterior muscle of the right thigh.

In a period of one month, between September 12th and October 8th, there were two muscle injuries. The first was a stretch in the posterior muscle of the same thigh.

The next few days will be essential to know the real conditions in Arrascaeta. If before the games against Inter and Grêmio were treated as a ‘laboratory’ for the Uruguayan, if the situation doesn’t evolve, there is a chance that the shirt 14 will be tested in the final.

Without this evolution, it will be in Renato’s hands: to start Arrascaeta and go with the Uruguayan as far as he can, or preserve the midfielder and use him in crucial moments of the match.