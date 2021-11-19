Wife of former Interpol chief who was arrested and disappeared talks about Chinese regime

Grace Meng was emotional in the Associated Press interview: “I don’t want my children to have no father”| Photo: Reproduction/YouTube

Grace Meng defines the government of China as “the monster”. “Because he eats his children”, he justifies. This Thursday (18), the Associated Press agency published the first interview in which the Chinese woman, the wife of former Interpol president Meng Hongwei, agreed to show her face in front of the cameras.

Grace Meng criticized the trial in which Meng Hongwei, the first Chinese chief in Interpol’s history, was sentenced to 13 and a half years in prison by a Chinese court in early 2020. According to a court statement, he admitted to having received more than US $2 million in bribes. Meng was also sentenced to pay a fine of 2 million yuan.

His wife says that she never had contact with her husband again. She currently lives with her twins in France, where Interpol is headquartered (in the city of Lyon). She stopped using her Chinese name, Gao Ge, and now introduces herself as Grace, the name she chose, with her husband’s last name, Meng. “I died and was reborn,” he told the AP. A political refugee, her security is monitored 24 hours a day by French police.

Meng Hongwei was deputy minister of public security in China and head of the Interpol branch in the country. In 2016, he was elected head of the organization. However, in 2018, the fall came. Grace Meng reported that the last contact she had with her husband, who is now 68 years old (she said she is not even sure he is alive), was through two cell phone messages he sent on September 25 of that year, on a business trip to Beijing.

The first instructed her to wait for him to call her. The second was an emoji from a kitchen knife, apparently signaling danger. Afterwards, there was no further contact. Letters sent by Grace Meng’s lawyers to Chinese authorities went unanswered.

“I don’t want my kids to have no father,” she told the AP, crying. “Whenever they hear someone knocking on the door, they’ll look. I know they’re hoping the person who walks in will be their father. But when they realize it’s not, they silently bow their heads. They are extremely brave.”

Desperate over her husband’s disappearance, Grace Meng learned of his arrest from communiqués: first, one from the Chinese dictatorship, announcing the opening of an investigation for unspecified legal violations; later, Interpol reported that Meng Hongwei had resigned as president. The wife criticized the organization for international police cooperation for not taking a stronger stance on the case.

“Can someone who disappeared by force write a resignation letter of their own free will? Can a police organization turn a blind eye to a clear crime like this?” he asked.

Regarding the trial, Grace Meng pointed out that it was a fabricated process and that her husband was the victim of a purge by the Communist Party because he was trying to use the prestige of his position to press for changes in the Chinese regime.

“It’s an example of political disagreement being turned into a criminal case,” he told the Associated Press. “The extent of corruption in China today is extremely serious. It’s everywhere. But there are two different opinions on how to solve corruption. One is the method used now. The other is to move towards constitutional democracy, to solve the problem at its source.”