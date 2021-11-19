Will Smith appears “unrecognizable” and leaves fans terrified

Will Smith appeared in an interview on The One Show last Wednesday (17), and immediately became the hot topic. According to viewers of the show, the actor didn’t even appear to be himself.

Will was on the show to promote his new movie, King Richard: Creating Champions, in which the actor plays the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.

The actor participated in the interview via video link, and was dressed in a suit with a lilac shirt and a patterned tie.

Many people watching were impressed by how different he was, some even saying he was almost unrecognizablel. Other people said he was talking like a robot. Check out some of the reactions below:

“Will Smith is looking like a Pixar version of himself. PQP I had to look at the information from The One Show’s TV guide to make sure it was for real.”

Will smith looks like a Pixar version of himself. Wtf. Had to get the program info up on the one show to make sure it was actually him. pic.twitter.com/oqcatnrGmQ — charmain conway (@pompeychar) November 17, 2021

“100% convinced that this isn’t Will Smith on The One Show. I can’t even say why, but it’s not him!”

💯 convinced that is not #willsmith on @BBCone The One Show. Can’t work out why, but it’s not him! — Nina Gibson (@mrsgibbo78) November 17, 2021

“What did Will Smith do to his face? #TheOneShow”

What has Will Smith done to his face? #TheOneShow — EGANS🧠 (@egansmind) November 17, 2021

“What happened to Will Smith?

Speaking… Well… Robotic………..On….#TheOneShow Television” What has happened to Will Smith?! Speaking….very..robotic……..on..the..telly #TheOneShow — 🥴 (@ohdomeafavour) November 17, 2021

Actor will participate in reality show showing weight loss journey

The actor’s emaciation should no longer be a surprise to anyone who follows his work.

Will announced his appearance earlier this year as the protagonist of a reality show titled Best Shape of My Life, who would tell his trajectory in the process to get in shape again and regain his health and well-being.

The program will be released on Youtube next year.

The actor posted on his Instagram in May a video showing his new form, which he called “post-pandemic”, when he was in the worst shape he’s ever been:

“This is the body that carried me throughout the pandemic and so many other days stuffing my face with food in the pantry at home. I love this body, but I want to feel better. No more muffins midnight, and that’s it! I’m going to get into the best shape of my life!”