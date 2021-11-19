Willian confirms that he is ‘fully recovered’ and should reinforce Corinthians against Santos

The wait to see midfielder William back on the pitch is drawing to a close. This Thursday afternoon, the Corinthians 10 shirt posted a post on social media confirming that he is cured of the injury that kept him from the team.

“Fully recovered! Thank God!”, wrote the player in a post on Instagram – see below.

Willian has been out since the october 5th, when he suffered a grade 2 muscle injury in the posterior muscle of the left thigh in the match against Bahia, which marked his reunion with the crowd at Neo Química Arena.

A little over a week ago, he started the physical transition process at CT Joaquim Grava. This Thursday, the athlete normally participated in the activities along with the rest of the squad, in the re-presentation after the defeat by Flamengo. There was an expectation that he would already be listed in the match last Wednesday, but he ended up being left out and did not even travel to Rio de Janeiro.

The long-awaited return, therefore, must take place this Sunday. At 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena, Timão receives Santos, for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship.

