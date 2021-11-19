With an eye on the Brazilian team, player can leave Barcelona and hit Flamengo | Flamengo



Published 11/18/2021

Rio – Revealed by Athletico-PR, goalkeeper Neto, 32 years old, has practically spent his entire career in European football. Currently at Barcelona, ​​the player has the desire to compete in the 2022 World Cup. According to information from the portal “Torcedores.com”, the athlete wants a change of scenery and Flamengo could be one of the destinations.

Neto, 32 years old, has not had a place in the Barcelona squad. With passages in Fiorentina, Valencia and Juventus, the athlete has already been part of the Brazilian team, including being runner-up in 2012 in London.

The goalkeeper position is seen as a position that Flamengo can seek reinforcements for next season. César should leave Rubro-Negro and for the reserve of Diego Alves, the Rio de Janeiro club only has youngsters: Hugo Souza and Gabriel Batista. The arrival of a new name for the position is not ruled out.

However, there would be some difficulties for the agreement between Flamengo and Neto. One of them has to do with the goalkeeper’s salary. At Barcelona, ​​the player earns 6 million euros per season (equivalent to 37 million reais a year or 3 million reais a month), something totally out of the reality of Brazilian football.