With an ostomy bag, Luciano Szafir parades at São Paulo Fashion Week | celebrities

Rio – Actor and model Luciano Szafir, 52, returned to the runways four months after being discharged from the hospital. He, who was hospitalized in a serious condition due to reinfection by the coronavirus, participated in the fashion show by stylist Walério Araújo, at São Paulo Fashion Week, this Thursday night. Luciano drew attention for leaving his ostomy bag on display during the show.

The model has been using the device since it suffered complications due to the re-infection of the covid-19. Luciano was hospitalized for over a month and underwent surgery to remove a hematoma and colon segment. During the time he was hospitalized, Luciano Szafir needed to use anticoagulant to treat the disease, which caused the intestinal loop to be perforated and he developed spontaneous bleeding in the abdomen.

After the show, Luciano Szafir used social media to say that he entered the runway with the ostomy bag to “raise people’s awareness of the importance of using” the device. “Today is a very happy day for me! Parade at SPFW and make people aware of the importance of using an ostomy bag were my goals for the day. I have been planning this for a long time and this surprise at the parade was thought of in every detail. I can only thank Walério Araújo, the stylist who joined the cause and who, with elegance, creativity and good humor, made it happen. The message I want to pass on to everyone is that ostomy defines no one! happy as we are, let’s accept others as they are and give thanks for the opportunities that life brings us,” he wrote.