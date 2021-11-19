With apartments starting at 177 thousand, BB sells 123 properties in Minas – Economy

This November, Banco do Brasil launched a campaign that offers 1,560 properties for direct sale throughout Brazil. In Minas Gerais, there are 123 offers, ranging from R$ 102 thousand to 269 thousand. Belo Horizonte has 23 options of commercial rooms, lots and apartments.

Several of them will have special promotions, ranging from 20% to 37% off the original price.

In addition to these offers, the institution added another 100 properties weekly throughout the month, totaling 1,960 properties on the portal in November.

“Banco do Brasil is always attentive to the development of solutions that guarantee transparency and agility to the final consumer. That’s why the virtual space is a reality that offers convenience and brings benefits to customers”, says Edson Chini, executive manager of Supplies, Infrastructure and Equity of Banco do Brasil.

On November 26, Blackout Day will also be held, a campaign that will have prices never charged, with special offers starting at R$4,888.60, for houses and apartments.

For Igor Freire, Resale’s Revenue Director, online shopping can be a great attraction for customers. “In a strategic and important action for the market, the Seu Imvel BB portal has excellent purchase opportunities for anyone who is interested, regardless of the purpose. In addition to optimizing time and increasing consumer confidence with online purchases.”