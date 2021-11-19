With no money, Itapemirim is not paying salaries, daily rates and FGTS for crew members





The National Aeronauts Union (SNA) joined this Thursday (18) with a class action against Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos in the Labor Court to demand the regularization of payments of salaries, daily meals, food vouchers and FGTS deposits.

As for the delays in salaries and FGTS, the action asks for urgent relief so that the Court determines that the company pay immediately and in full the salaries of November 2021, with due correction, to all aeronauts, and that they present proof of the payments, in addition to imposing a daily fine.

It is also requested in the action that Itapemirim be sentenced to pay the salaries that may not have been paid by the fifth business day of the month, as well as to pay the fine for salary arrears, in accordance with the current CCT.

The SNA also asks that Itapemirim be ordered to make all overdue FGTS deposits, with due correction, and that the company be required to make the deposits falling due within the legal term, in addition to paying compensation for collective moral damages.

Daily and voucher

The class action intends that the company be ordered to immediately pay full daily food, including aeronauts who are in training (since December 2020), and food voucher, in addition to paying the fine provided for in the CCT.

Crew displacement

The SNA instructed all Itapemirim crew members who are facing difficulties in commuting to work due to lack of payment to contact their legal department to report and take the necessary actions.

SNA information



